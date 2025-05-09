USPS names new Postmaster General, Sen. Jon Ossoff issues statement

The Brief David Steiner, former FedEx board member and Waste Management CEO, is set to become the next Postmaster General, sparking fears of USPS privatization. Postal unions strongly oppose the appointment, citing conflict of interest. Sen. Jon Ossoff says he will review Steiner's record. The Postal Service continues to face major financial losses, service gaps, and criticism over its 10-year modernization plan, Delivering for America .



As the U.S. Postal Service enters a critical phase of transition and financial instability, the USPS Board of Governors has named David Steiner as the next Postmaster General, according to The Associated Press. The announcement was made Friday by Amber McReynolds, chairperson of the USPS' Board of Governors.

What we know:

Steiner is the former CEO of Waste Management Inc. and currently serves on the board of FedEx, a direct competitor to the Postal Service in parcel delivery. While Steiner plans to resign from the FedEx board, his appointment has stirred widespread concern among postal workers and unions.

Amber McReynolds defended the selection, calling Steiner "the right person to lead the Postal Service at this time" and citing his "tremendous vision, experience and skill." She emphasized the board’s intent to maintain USPS’s universal service mandate while improving financial sustainability.

The appointment comes as USPS continues its 10-year modernization strategy, Delivering for America, launched under Louis DeJoy in 2021. DeJoy resigned in March following harsh criticism over mail delays and increased postage costs. The agency reported a $3.3 billion loss in the last quarter, though noted rising package revenue and falling transportation costs.

What they're saying:

Steiner said he was "honored to be asked to lead the world’s greatest postal organization" and expressed support for the Postal Service’s public mission. "I believe strongly in maintaining its role as an independent establishment of the executive branch," he said.

But union leaders are not convinced. Brian Renfroe, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, blasted the decision: "His selection isn’t just a conflict of interest — it’s an aggressive step toward handing America’s mail system over to corporate interests." Renfroe’s union represents over 200,000 active and retired letter carriers.

Mark Dimondstein of the American Postal Workers Union went further: "FedEx has a very different agenda than the public postal service. … That’s the last type of person you would put in charge of this public institution."

Don Maston of the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association urged Steiner to uphold the Postal Service’s founding mission: "The Postal Service is not a business in the traditional sense — it is a national network that binds the country together."

Local perspective:

Georgia has been especially hard-hit by ongoing mail delivery issues, and Sen. Jon Ossoff has been one of the most vocal critics of USPS leadership in Washington. In a letter to the Board of Governors, Ossoff said mail delays in Georgia have reached unacceptable levels, calling the agency’s leadership "an abysmal failure."

"My constituents, and I cannot emphasize this strongly enough, are beside themselves at the consistent and recurring failure of USPS leadership to execute their basic mission in Georgia," Ossoff wrote.

Sen. Ossoff sent the following statement to FOX 5 Atlanta about Steiner's selection:

"I will review Mr. Steiner's record, but it's too early for me to pass judgment on his qualifications and how he'll approach the job. While I've urged the Board of Governors to move quickly, it's even more important that they get this right and that the next Postmaster General be up to the task."

USPS data released last month revealed Georgia’s First-Class Mail service was 7.7% below the national average. Ossoff has also raised alarms about delays impacting Georgia veterans, including late prescription deliveries and missed VA appointment notices.

By the numbers:

Here's a breakdown of the numbers:

$78 billion : USPS annual operating budget

$3.3 billion : USPS loss last quarter

$2.5 billion : Considered "uncontrollable" expenses

220,000+ : APWU members impacted by leadership changes

7.7% : Georgia’s First-Class Mail service performance gap below national average

167 million : Number of addresses served by USPS

205,000: Letter carriers represented by NALC

The backstory:

The Trump administration, with support from the Department of Government Efficiency led by Elon Musk, has floated ideas of USPS privatization or moving the agency under the Commerce Department. These moves, paired with the appointment of a private-sector executive from a competing company, have amplified fears that parts of USPS operations could be outsourced or dismantled.

McReynolds insisted the decision was made independently and that an international search firm, Egon Zehnder, conducted the executive search process. A statement from the board confirmed that the choice of postmaster general rests solely with the governors.

Why you should care:

The Postal Service remains one of the country’s most relied-upon public institutions, especially in rural areas and states like Georgia where broadband, pharmacies, and other services may be less accessible. With universal delivery hanging in the balance and privatization whispers growing louder, the agency’s leadership will likely shape not just mail logistics, but public trust in one of the few services that still reaches every American.

What's next:

Steiner is expected to assume office in July, pending clearance. In the meantime, oversight from lawmakers like Sen. Ossoff will continue as pressure mounts to improve service performance. With the USPS at a pivotal crossroads, all eyes will be on whether the incoming postmaster can stabilize the agency without dismantling its foundational mission.