USPS postmaster general plans to step down, Georgia reaction

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is preparing to step down after more than four years of leading the U.S. Postal Service, a tenure marked by controversy over mail delays, cost-cutting measures, and political scrutiny, according to Politico. His departure opens the door for new leadership at the agency, which plays a critical role in everyday American life—especially as concerns over mail delivery persist and a presidential election looms.

What we know:

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced plans to step down as head of the U.S. Postal Service, requesting that the agency’s board of governors begin the search for his successor. DeJoy has led USPS since June 2020 and has been a controversial figure throughout his tenure.

The agency is currently four years into his 10-year plan to cut costs by billions of dollars annually in an effort to improve its long-term financial stability. His leadership has faced bipartisan criticism, particularly regarding mail delays, blocked visits to postal facilities, and disputes over mail-in ballots during the 2020 election.

The backstory:

DeJoy, a former logistics executive and a major fundraiser for President Donald Trump, was appointed by the USPS Board of Governors in 2020. His appointment immediately drew scrutiny from Democrats, who questioned his role in slowing down mail delivery ahead of the 2020 election.

Throughout his tenure, DeJoy has been a polarizing figure. Democrats have repeatedly called for his removal, while Republicans have also criticized certain policies. Despite this, he has remained in charge under President Joe Biden, as the president does not directly appoint or remove the postmaster general.

His departure now opens the door for Trump to influence USPS leadership once again.

What they're saying:

Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat from Georgia, has been one of DeJoy’s most vocal critics, citing persistent mail delays that have impacted families, businesses, and veterans. In a statement following DeJoy’s announcement, Ossoff said:

Ossoff urged the USPS Board of Governors to select a replacement who will "swiftly restore normal service that Georgia families and businesses can rely on."

Local perspective:

Ossoff’s concerns about USPS performance extend beyond rhetoric. Over the past year, Georgians have reported significant delays in receiving prescriptions, Veterans Affairs (VA) appointment notices, and other essential mail.

Last month, Ossoff launched an inquiry with DeJoy, demanding that USPS ensure timely deliveries, particularly for veterans relying on medications. He has also questioned DeJoy under oath in a Senate hearing about ongoing mail delays and introduced the Postmaster General Reform Act of 2024, which would require the postmaster general to be appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate—bringing the role in line with other executive positions.

What's next:

The USPS Board of Governors will now begin the process of selecting DeJoy’s successor. The new postmaster general will inherit ongoing challenges, including financial pressures, service reliability concerns, and political scrutiny.

For now, postal customers, lawmakers, and USPS employees alike are watching closely to see who will lead the agency into its next chapter.