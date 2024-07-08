Georgia ranked worst state for mail service by USPS at end of Q2

article

The United States Postal Service has released its service performance report for the 2nd quarter of 2024, and guess which state is at the bottom? Yes, you guessed it right—Georgia!

The service report shows the best and worst states and districts for USPS mail delivery.

Apparently, residents of California enjoy excellent mail service. Out of the top 10 mail delivery districts for USPS, three are in California. One is located in Pennsylvania, one in New York, two in Florida, one in Texas, and one in Hawaii, which only has one district.

All the districts/states in the top 10 received scores between 91 and 94.

Georgia, with the lowest score of 63.70, leads the bottom 10 districts/states.

It is followed by Wisconsin (almost 10 points ahead), Virginia, Illinois, Texas, Kansas-Missouri, another district in Illinois, one district in New York, Minnesota-North Dakota, and Maryland-Rhode Island.

The scores are based on First Class Single Piece mail arriving on time with a two-day service standard. The national average score is 86.8, while USPS's target score is 93.

The slow mail issue in Georgia, particularly in the metro Atlanta area, has been a significant problem due to the consolidation of multiple mail processing facilities into a single new facility in Palmetto. This consolidation, part of the USPS's "Delivering for America" plan aimed at modernizing operations and reducing costs, caused widespread delays and service disruptions.

RELATED STORIES

Residents have reported missing or delayed mail, including critical items like medication, tax returns, and absentee ballots. The on-time delivery rate for first-class mail in Georgia plummeted to as low as 42% in March, down from 81% in February. The delays have been attributed to various operational challenges and bottlenecks at the new facility.

In response to these issues, Georgia senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, along with other local leaders, have demanded swift action from USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

DeJoy has outlined several steps to address the problems, including bringing in additional staff to rectify bottlenecks, revising transportation schedules, and increasing local trips to improve service.

In mid-June, DeJoy provided data that he said showed that mail service is recovering in the state in response to a letter from Sen. Ossoff.

The situation remains critical, with local officials continuing to monitor the improvements and push for accountability to ensure reliable mail service for all Georgians.