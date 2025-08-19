Cobb County cadets honored for heroic response after car crash

article

Officials in Cobb County are honoring two young public safety cadets who helped the victims of a car crash during a scary situation.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office said Cadet Captain Aiden Decastro (Georgia Cyber Academy) and Field Training Officer Cadet Alexander Rodas (McEachern High School) witnessed the crash while returning home from dinner at the Marietta Diner on Aug. 2.

What we know:

Officials say Decastro and Rodas jumped into action without hesitation to contact emergency services and help those who were injured.

While Decastro moved individuals away from a hazardous oil leak, Rodas stayed with an injured passenger to keep her calm.

"In a particularly compassionate act, Captain Decastro cradled and soothed an infant who was crying uncontrollably, offering reassurance while the child’s injured mother was unable to hold her," the agency told FOX 5.

Dig deeper:

Both young men are participants in the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Cadet Program, which officials say is dedicated to preparing young people for a future in law enforcement and public service.

What they're saying:

"These young cadets demonstrated extraordinary composure, leadership, and dedication to service during a critical situation," said Sheriff Craig Owens. "Their actions reflect not only their training, but also their character and commitment to helping others and serving Cobb County. Their willingness to step forward in a time of crisis exemplifies the values of integrity, service, and compassion that the Cadet Program seeks to instill."