Fulton County launches program to help seniors avoid online scams

As online scams continue to rise, Fulton County has launched a new initiative to protect its most vulnerable residents.

County law enforcement have created the Avoid Cyber Threats (A.C.T) Training campaign to help older adults recognize scams and avoid becoming victims.

What we know:

County leaders launched the program on Tuesday in response to what they said was the growing number of scams targeting seniors online.

The ACT Training campaign is a free, self-paced training program designed for residents aged 55 and older.

It covers a variety of topics, including how to identify phishing scams, safeguarding personal information, and protecting against new threats like AI voice cloning.

By the numbers:

According to data provided by the county, senior adults account for almost 40% of all fraud-related losses and scams targeting the group have risen by 60% in the last five years.

FBI statistics show that Americans 60 years old or older lost nearly $4.9 billion to scammers in 2024. The average victim lost $83,000.

Georgia ranked 11th in total cybersecurity complaints and seventh in financial losses among seniors.

What they're saying:

County leaders say seniors need to protect themselves against these types of scams now more than ever.

"Cybersecurity is not just an IT issue - it’s a public health, safety, and quality-of-life concern," said Fulton County Chief Operating Officer Dr. Pamela Roshell. "This initiative offers a scalable, impactful solution that makes a real difference in the lives of our Fulton County seniors."

"Our goal today for the entire county is to make sure they're going to fight against these scam artists and individuals that try to prey on them," commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman told FOX 5.

What you can do:

The county has a goal of training 2,000 seniors and caregivers using the new program by the end of the year.

Residents can access the program at home or at local senior centers at no cost.

If you'd like to learn more about the program or access the training, you can check out Fulton County's website.

