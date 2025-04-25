Cybercrime soars nationwide: Georgia residents face $420M in losses

The Brief Cybercrime complaints in the U.S. surged to over 850,000 in 2024, with losses totaling $16.6 billion, marking a 33% increase from the previous year; Georgia ranked 11th in complaints with $420 million in potential losses. Cryptocurrency scams were among the most costly cybercrimes in Georgia, with losses spiking 66% to nearly $200 million in 2024; other major threats include phishing schemes and personal data breaches. Officials emphasize the importance of public education and timely reporting to combat cybercrime, highlighting that elderly residents are frequent victims and encouraging the use of state-provided resources to learn about common scams.



Cybercrime is surging nationwide and hitting Georgia residents and businesses with increasing force, according to a new report from the FBI.

At a press conference Thursday at FBI headquarters in Atlanta, state and federal officials outlined alarming trends and emphasized the urgent need for public education to help combat fraud and digital theft.

By the numbers:

The FBI received more than 850,000 cybercrime complaints in 2024, with reported losses totaling $16.6 billion — a 33% jump from the previous year. Georgia ranked 11th in total complaints, with potential losses estimated at $420 million, marking a 40% year-over-year increase.

Among the most costly types of cybercrime were cryptocurrency scams. In Georgia, crypto-related losses spiked 66% in 2024, reaching nearly $200 million. Other major threats include phishing schemes and personal data breaches.

What they're saying:

"The reality of the situation is criminals are smart and technology is evolving, and we have to stay ahead of it," said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, who joined the FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation to present the findings.

"Criminals are increasingly using the internet to victimize individuals and businesses here in Georgia, as well as hijacking networks, crippling critical infrastructure, and robbing virtual exchanges," said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.

"As technology advances, so do the methods that are used to perpetrate cybercrimes," Carr said. "And the networks are often overseas."

Officials say elderly residents are among the most frequent victims. Carr encouraged Georgians to use state-provided online resources to learn about common scams. The GBI also warned against enticing but suspicious investment offers, noting that no one is immune.

"It doesn't matter what we do or what our title is — we all can be victims if we're not careful and we’re not educated on what to do," said GBI Director Chris Hosey. "We need to share that with everybody around us, our communities. The education, I think, is a key aspect — and not being afraid to report it if you do find yourself a potential victim or a victim."

FBI officials stressed that timely reporting is critical.

"The sooner someone reports having been potentially scammed, the better chances authorities will have to keep their money from being stolen," Brown said.