Ossoff: USPS mail delays 'a failure of the Postal Service'

The United States Postal Service continues to come under fire in the Atlanta-area for mail delivery delays. The problem will soon be the subject of a congressional hearing.

"It’s a mess, and we shouldn't have to go through this," said Nancy Williams.

Williams says a package with gifts for her grandchildren is missing, and she does not know where it is or when it will be delivered.

"It cost me $72 just to send it and then to take this long, come on," she said. "I don't care if it is going by ground."

She is not the only frustrated customer. Donna Scott says she pays her bills by mail, but her check payments are delayed, so she is left to pay in person.

"I'm driving from location to location to make sure my bills are paid and that my water doesn't get cut off," Scott said.

U.S. Postal Service’s Processing and Distribution Center in Palmetto, Ga.

Ossoff responds to USPS mail delays

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) says the mail delivery delays are unacceptable.

"Clearly, this has been a failure of the Postal Service," said Sen. Ossoff.

Last month, Ossoff started looking into the delays at the Postal Service’s Processing and Distribution Center in Palmetto. The facility opened in February and was supposed to make deliveries more efficient.

"Postal workers are working hard every day in good faith to deliver the mail, but if their own leadership, their own management is failing, we see the kinds of results that we've seen," Ossoff said.

Tuesday, top leaders at the Postal Service will testify before Congress. Ossoff says he plans to grill the postmaster general.

"I will ask him a series of very specific questions about what has gone wrong here in metro-Atlanta and I will expect and demand specific, precise and accurate responses from him," Ossoff said.

Customers just want things fixed.

"I wouldn't believe the Postal Service cannot provide us with the service that we need," Scott said.

FOX 5 reached out to USPS for an update on the facility, but was told they had no new information to share.