Clayton County police searching for missing kid

Police said they need the public's help finding a missing child in Clayton County.

What we know:

Officials said Amir Kelly didn't get off the bus after school on Tuesday. Officers responded to Kelly's house just before 5 p.m. regarding a missing person.

Later Tuesday night, Kelly was located at a home on River Station Boulevard, according to police. Kelly went home, but then left the house again without permission.

Kelly was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, black slides and/or black Jordan sneakers, and carrying a clear backpack.

What you can do:

If you see Amir Kelly or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3648 immediately.