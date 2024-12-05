Georgia mail delays spotlighted in Senate hearing

The Brief Metro Atlanta’s first-class mail on-time delivery rate improved to 75% in November, but delays persist following facility consolidations. Postmaster General DeJoy defended the USPS modernization plan, aiming to cut costs and streamline operations nationwide. Sen. Jon Ossoff pressed USPS officials on unmet delivery improvement timelines, advocating for better service for Georgians.



The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) faced intense scrutiny during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Thursday, as lawmakers examined ongoing service delays and upcoming operational changes.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy defended the agency’s performance and plans, citing efforts to modernize the postal system through its 10-year "Delivering for America" initiative. This plan includes consolidating processing facilities, such as the new distribution center in Palmetto, Georgia, aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiency.

Earlier this year, Georgia's mail delivery performance came under fire when on-time delivery rates plummeted following the consolidation of operations at the Palmetto facility. While USPS officials initially assured improvements within 60 days, delays persisted.

According to USPS data, the latest figures from November show about 75% of first-class mail in metro Atlanta is now being delivered on time. However, this is still well below the standard many Georgians expect, especially during the busy holiday season when timely delivery of packages, bills, and medications is crucial.

During the hearing, Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff pressed DeJoy on the agency’s progress.

"You said in April that we’d be, quote, where we need to be in about 60 days," Ossoff said. "It’s been 233 days. Are we where we need to be?"

The hearing also focused on service standard changes set to take effect next year, alongside nationwide facility consolidations. While DeJoy emphasized these measures as necessary cost-saving steps, critics argue they could exacerbate delays in regions already struggling with mail delivery issues.

Impact on Georgians

For many Georgians, the current 75% on-time delivery rate falls short of expectations, particularly for those who rely on the mail for essential items.

With the holiday season in full swing, timely delivery remains a top concern for residents and businesses alike.

The USPS says it plans to continue implementing its modernization initiatives while addressing performance gaps in key areas, including Georgia.