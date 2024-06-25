Sen. Jon Ossoff holding press conference Tuesday to discuss mail delays
ATLANTA - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Fulton County Clerk of Court Ché Alexander will address delays with the U.S. Postal Service.
Last week, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy stated that regular mail performance is up 85% across North Georgia.
The senator's news conference is set for 1 p.m. at the Fulton County Courthouse.