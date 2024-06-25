Expand / Collapse search

Sen. Jon Ossoff holding press conference Tuesday to discuss mail delays

June 25, 2024
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff says the mail delays across metro Atlanta are "unacceptable."

ATLANTA - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Fulton County Clerk of Court Ché Alexander will address delays with the U.S. Postal Service. 

Last week, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy stated that regular mail performance is up 85% across North Georgia. 

The senator's news conference is set for 1 p.m. at the Fulton County Courthouse.