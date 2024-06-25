Elleven45 lounge shooting: Bond hearing postponed, family in court

The courtroom was packed today as friends and family members of the victims of the Elleven45 Lounge shooting in Buckhead gathered to see the accused killer, Karanji Reese, for the first time. However, they left disappointed as the bond hearing did not take place.

Reese, 21, turned himself in to police on June 5. He is accused of opening fire at the Elleven45 Lounge in Buckhead on May 12, resulting in the deaths of Marion Crayton and Nicholas Ridley, and injuring four others. Reese has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Karanji Reese (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The hearing was postponed because the suspect's attorney was not notified of today's bond hearing. Marion Crayton's mother expressed her distress at seeing her daughter's accused killer in court for the first time, saying, "It was very hard seeing him because all I could think about is the accused is the one that is, you know, responsible. His second chance was my daughter's last chance. And so that just really makes me angry and sad."

The bond hearing has been rescheduled for July 5 at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta.