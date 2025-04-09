Roswell firefighter makes a snappy save on Crabapple Road

article

A slow-moving traffic hazard on Crabapple Road turned into a heartwarming rescue this week, when a local firefighter helped a wayward snapping turtle make a safe getaway.

What we know:

While inspecting fire hydrants, Firefighter Kyle Phillips from Engine 22 spotted the reptilian roadblock planted firmly in the middle of the street. As cars swerved and drivers scratched their heads, the turtle seemed totally unbothered by the chaos around him.

Enter Phillips — glove in hand, caution in mind — who carefully scooped up the snap-happy traveler and carried him to safety. No one was hurt, and according to the Roswell Fire Department, the turtle’s shell and sass are fully intact.

What they're saying:

The department says the rescue was part of a rare but important protocol, humorously dubbed Code T.U.R.T.L.E. — short for "Traffic-Unaware Reptile Taking Leisurely Exit."

And it gets better: the turtle may have found a new home. The crew is already calling him their unofficial station pet, and there’s talk he might even get his own locker.

What you can do:

Now, they’re asking the public for help with one final mission — choosing the perfect name for their new four-legged friend.

After all, in Roswell, no emergency is too small — especially when it involves a determined turtle with zero regard for speed limits.