Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | June 13-15, 2025

Looking for things to do in Atlanta this weekend? From Juneteenth celebrations and food festivals to live music, comedy, and art shows, here’s your guide to what’s happening around the city June 13–15.

FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

RangerStop & Pop Comic Con

When: 1:30 p.m.–8 p.m. June 13; 10:30 a.m.–6 p.m. June 14; 11 a.m.–4 p.m. June 15

Where: Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park, Downtown Atlanta

What: Power Rangers, anime, and pop-culture convention with celebrity guests, cosplay, gaming, and panels

Price: From $35/day or $60 weekend pass

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival

When: June 14–15 (parade starts at 12 p.m. June 14)

Where: Piedmont Park, Atlanta

What: Parade, cultural performances, vendors, and two stages of live music

Price: Free

Juneteenth Family Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 14

Where: Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta

What: Family-friendly celebration with storytelling, music, and tours

Price: Free

Free Movie Weekend at Tara Theater

When: June 14–15

Where: Tara Theater, Atlanta

What: Free screenings sponsored by Pluto TV celebrating independent theaters. "Raiders of the Lost Ark" will be featured.

Price: Free

LIVE MUSIC & CONCERTS

Wax Motif

When: June 13

Where: District Atlanta, Armour Drive, Atlanta

What: G-house and bass-heavy rhythms from Australian DJ/producer Wax Motif

Price: From $25+

Dope Lemon: Golden Wolf World Tour

When: June 13

Where: Center Stage Theater, Atlanta

What: Laid-back, groovy music from Angus Stone’s solo project

Price: From $59

Vibraza ATL feat. BOLO

When: 10 p.m.–3 a.m. June 13

Where: Believe Music Hall, Atlanta

What: Latin rave party

Price: From $27

Brainwash: Anoluxx

When: 11 p.m.–3 a.m. June 13

Where: Lunchbox, Underground Atlanta

What: Electronic music set

Price: Ticketed

Mother’s Finest

When: 8 p.m. June 14

Where: Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta

What: Legendary Atlanta funk-rock band

Price: From $45

COMEDY

Ali Siddiq: In The Shadows Tour

When: 8 p.m. June 13

Where: Fox Theatre, Midtown Atlanta

What: Stand-up comedy by Ali Siddiq, who began developing his craft while incarcerated

Price: From $49

Laughing Skull Lounge – Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase

When: 7:30 p.m. June 13

Where: Laughing Skull Lounge, Atlanta

What: Showcase of top local comics

Price: From $40

THEATER

The Dark Lady

When: June 13–29

Where: Synchronicity Theatre, Midtown Atlanta

What: A witty, sensual duet about poet Emilia Bassano

Price: From $30

Uncle Vanya

When: June 12–21

Where: 7 Stages Theatre, Atlanta

What: Intimate, immersive adaptation by Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker

Price: From $25

Baby Boy by Tre Floyd

When: 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. June 14

Where: 7 Stages Theatre, Atlanta

What: A powerful play about gun violence and grief

Price: From $20

ART

Ezrom Legae: Beasts

When: Opens June 13 (through Nov 16)

Where: High Museum of Art

What: First major U.S. museum exhibition of South African artist Ezrom Legae

Price: Standard admission

We Need A Revival Artist Talk

When: 4–7 p.m. June 13

Where: Pulgram Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta

What: Artist discussion event

Price: RSVP required

Crossroads Exhibition Opening

When: 4–7 p.m. June 13

Where: Nina Baldwin Gallery, Peters Street SW, Atlanta

What: Exhibit by local painter and sculptor

Price: RSVP required

HOTLANTA: Visual stories of ATL

When: 2 to 6 p.m. June 14

Where: Bookstore Gallery-Nelson, Atlanta

What: Reception for exhibit showcasing Atlanta’s cultural heat

Price: $13

Uncensored Perspectives: ATL Zinemaking

When: 7 to 10 p.m. June 14

Where: Little 5 Points Community Center, Atlanta

What: A look at the history and voices behind Atlanta’s zine culture

Price: Free

FAMILY-FRIENDLY

Children’s Museum of Atlanta

When: Through June; special events on June 15 & 21

Where: Downtown Atlanta

What: Pride, Father’s Day, and Juneteenth activities + Scooby-Doo exhibit

Price: General admission

FOODIE EVENTS

Midnight Market Atlanta

When: 6 p.m.–midnight June 13–14

Where: Atlantic Station

What: Food trucks, bar, roller skating, and local vendor market (21+ only)

Price: From $28

Blind Tasting Wine Down

When: 6:30–8 p.m. June 13

Where: Epicurean Hotel, Midtown

What: Guided wine tasting and charcuterie

Price: $50

Tequila Don Julio 70 Ice Box Truck

When: 5–7 p.m. June 14

Where: Rock Steady, Atlanta

What: Pop-up tequila experience

Price: Free

Atlanta Summer Beer Fest

When: 6 to 10 p.m. June 14

Where: Fourth Ward Skatepark

What: Outdoor craft beer festival

Price: From $45

SPORTS

UFC Fight Night

When: June 14

Where: State Farm Arena, Downtown Atlanta

What: Welterweight showdown: Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley; Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick also on the card

Price: From $147

Double Play: Stars of the Gridiron & Diamond

When: Through mid-October (open Wed–Mon, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.)

Where: College Football Hall of Fame

What: Exhibit on crossover athletes like Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson

Price: General admission

OTHER

Neon Brush: Glow-in-the-Dark Painting

When: 4 p.m. June 14

Where: Neon Brush Studio, Atlanta

What: UV-lit painting experience

Price: From $31

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Alice’s Wonderland at Atlanta Botanical Garden

When: Through Sept 14

Where: Botanical Garden, Midtown

What: Fantasy garden trail with Alice in Wonderland-themed sculptures

Price: General admission

