Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | June 13-15, 2025
ATLANTA - Looking for things to do in Atlanta this weekend? From Juneteenth celebrations and food festivals to live music, comedy, and art shows, here’s your guide to what’s happening around the city June 13–15.
FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS
RangerStop & Pop Comic Con
When: 1:30 p.m.–8 p.m. June 13; 10:30 a.m.–6 p.m. June 14; 11 a.m.–4 p.m. June 15
Where: Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park, Downtown Atlanta
What: Power Rangers, anime, and pop-culture convention with celebrity guests, cosplay, gaming, and panels
Price: From $35/day or $60 weekend pass
Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival
When: June 14–15 (parade starts at 12 p.m. June 14)
Where: Piedmont Park, Atlanta
What: Parade, cultural performances, vendors, and two stages of live music
Price: Free
Juneteenth Family Festival
When: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 14
Where: Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta
What: Family-friendly celebration with storytelling, music, and tours
Price: Free
Free Movie Weekend at Tara Theater
When: June 14–15
Where: Tara Theater, Atlanta
What: Free screenings sponsored by Pluto TV celebrating independent theaters. "Raiders of the Lost Ark" will be featured.
Price: Free
LIVE MUSIC & CONCERTS
Wax Motif
When: June 13
Where: District Atlanta, Armour Drive, Atlanta
What: G-house and bass-heavy rhythms from Australian DJ/producer Wax Motif
Price: From $25+
Dope Lemon: Golden Wolf World Tour
When: June 13
Where: Center Stage Theater, Atlanta
What: Laid-back, groovy music from Angus Stone’s solo project
Price: From $59
Vibraza ATL feat. BOLO
When: 10 p.m.–3 a.m. June 13
Where: Believe Music Hall, Atlanta
What: Latin rave party
Price: From $27
Brainwash: Anoluxx
When: 11 p.m.–3 a.m. June 13
Where: Lunchbox, Underground Atlanta
What: Electronic music set
Price: Ticketed
Mother’s Finest
When: 8 p.m. June 14
Where: Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta
What: Legendary Atlanta funk-rock band
Price: From $45
COMEDY
Ali Siddiq: In The Shadows Tour
When: 8 p.m. June 13
Where: Fox Theatre, Midtown Atlanta
What: Stand-up comedy by Ali Siddiq, who began developing his craft while incarcerated
Price: From $49
Laughing Skull Lounge – Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase
When: 7:30 p.m. June 13
Where: Laughing Skull Lounge, Atlanta
What: Showcase of top local comics
Price: From $40
THEATER
The Dark Lady
When: June 13–29
Where: Synchronicity Theatre, Midtown Atlanta
What: A witty, sensual duet about poet Emilia Bassano
Price: From $30
Uncle Vanya
When: June 12–21
Where: 7 Stages Theatre, Atlanta
What: Intimate, immersive adaptation by Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker
Price: From $25
Baby Boy by Tre Floyd
When: 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. June 14
Where: 7 Stages Theatre, Atlanta
What: A powerful play about gun violence and grief
Price: From $20
ART
Ezrom Legae: Beasts
When: Opens June 13 (through Nov 16)
Where: High Museum of Art
What: First major U.S. museum exhibition of South African artist Ezrom Legae
Price: Standard admission
We Need A Revival Artist Talk
When: 4–7 p.m. June 13
Where: Pulgram Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta
What: Artist discussion event
Price: RSVP required
Crossroads Exhibition Opening
When: 4–7 p.m. June 13
Where: Nina Baldwin Gallery, Peters Street SW, Atlanta
What: Exhibit by local painter and sculptor
Price: RSVP required
HOTLANTA: Visual stories of ATL
When: 2 to 6 p.m. June 14
Where: Bookstore Gallery-Nelson, Atlanta
What: Reception for exhibit showcasing Atlanta’s cultural heat
Price: $13
Uncensored Perspectives: ATL Zinemaking
When: 7 to 10 p.m. June 14
Where: Little 5 Points Community Center, Atlanta
What: A look at the history and voices behind Atlanta’s zine culture
Price: Free
FAMILY-FRIENDLY
Children’s Museum of Atlanta
When: Through June; special events on June 15 & 21
Where: Downtown Atlanta
What: Pride, Father’s Day, and Juneteenth activities + Scooby-Doo exhibit
Price: General admission
FOODIE EVENTS
Midnight Market Atlanta
When: 6 p.m.–midnight June 13–14
Where: Atlantic Station
What: Food trucks, bar, roller skating, and local vendor market (21+ only)
Price: From $28
Blind Tasting Wine Down
When: 6:30–8 p.m. June 13
Where: Epicurean Hotel, Midtown
What: Guided wine tasting and charcuterie
Price: $50
Tequila Don Julio 70 Ice Box Truck
When: 5–7 p.m. June 14
Where: Rock Steady, Atlanta
What: Pop-up tequila experience
Price: Free
Atlanta Summer Beer Fest
When: 6 to 10 p.m. June 14
Where: Fourth Ward Skatepark
What: Outdoor craft beer festival
Price: From $45
SPORTS
UFC Fight Night
When: June 14
Where: State Farm Arena, Downtown Atlanta
What: Welterweight showdown: Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley; Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick also on the card
Price: From $147
Double Play: Stars of the Gridiron & Diamond
When: Through mid-October (open Wed–Mon, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.)
Where: College Football Hall of Fame
What: Exhibit on crossover athletes like Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson
Price: General admission
OTHER
Neon Brush: Glow-in-the-Dark Painting
When: 4 p.m. June 14
Where: Neon Brush Studio, Atlanta
What: UV-lit painting experience
Price: From $31
OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Alice’s Wonderland at Atlanta Botanical Garden
When: Through Sept 14
Where: Botanical Garden, Midtown
What: Fantasy garden trail with Alice in Wonderland-themed sculptures
Price: General admission
