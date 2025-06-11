Karan Ashley bringing Power Rangers legacy to Atlanta for comic con

The 2025 RangerStop and Pop Comic Con will be held from June 13 to June 15 at the Omni Atlanta Hotel, and the event’s co-founder, Karan Ashley, will be there representing 30 years of Power Rangers.

The event will be the ultimate celebration of Power Rangers, anime, and pop culture.

"For me, the best part is just the camaraderie that comes with all of us being under the same roof and just having fun," she said.

Attendees can expect to interact with at least 67 different Power Rangers and villains – getting their autographs, attending panel discussions, parties, gaming tournaments, trivia, and scanning merchandise from vendors.

Children are also welcome to join the cosplay contest or run around in the "Kids Zone," making this weekend’s convention suitable for the whole family.

"It’s one of those things. Whether you’re five years old or you’re 55 years old, you’re going to have a good time," she said.

Ashley is well-known by anime and pop culture lovers for her role as Aisha Campbell, the Yellow Power Ranger. From 1994 to 1995, she appeared in seasons two and three of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers and Power Rangers: The Movie.

"Booking the part of a superhero, that was the icing on the cake," she said. "That was the golden ticket."

However, Ashley points out that in her 30-plus years of experience, she has done so much more.

"I produce my own projects, I’m still an actress, and I’ve done voiceover work for anime," she explained.

The performer has also appeared on Hanging with Mr. Cooper, The Steve Harvey Show, Kenan and Kel, and many other hit television shows.

Ashley’s schedule is still busy to this day, and her co-founders are the same, which is why this year’s convention will be the last before they potentially sell the show to new management.

"We’ll still be a part of it and supporting it," she explained, "but I want to be in Atlanta producing a film, producing my own TV show, so I need time to do that."

The RangerStop and Pop Comic Convention will take place from June 13 to June 15 at the Omni Atlanta Hotel. Tickets start at $35 for adults. VIP passes are also available for purchase.

Power Ranger actors slated to be on-site include Walter Jones, Austin St. John, Steve Cardenas, Catherine Sutherland, Nakia Burrise, Karan Ashley and many, many more including Ranger actor turned Pop Culture guest Erin Cahill (Hallmark Princess) and anime star Johnny Yong Bosch. Additional exciting Pop Culture guests include Tasha Scott from the legendary cult classic 80s movie Troop Beverly Hills.