Atlanta Bites: Father's Day, events and deals, new eats | June 2025

article

Father’s Day celebrations, summer specials, and a wave of new restaurant openings are heating up Atlanta’s dining scene this June. From limited-time menus and family-friendly brunches to fresh new spots worth checking out, here’s a look at where to eat, drink, and celebrate around the metro area.

EVENTS

Postino WineCafé’s third annual Battle of the Bruschetta returns June 15–Aug. 15, featuring six limited-time bruschetta creations like Everything Lox, Chicken Caesar Chop, Supreme, Boquerones, Hot Honey Sweet Potato, and a sweet Cherry Cannoli. Guests can vote for their favorites every two weeks, with the winning bruschetta featured August 1–15 and earning a permanent spot on the fall menu. Available at Postino locations nationwide.

O by Brush is hosting another Tuna Cutting & Tasting experience June 18 at 6 p.m., featuring Chef Jason Liang and his team breaking down a whole bluefin tuna and serving eight creative courses, including Tuna Spinal Jelly Shots and Tuna Ramen. Limited to 18 guests, the $366 experience can be paired with sake, wine, or nonalcoholic options. Reservations are available via Resy.

FATHER'S DAY

California Pizza Kitchen is celebrating Father’s Day with a special sweepstakes: from June 10–30, CPK Rewards members who purchase a pizza through dine-in, takeout, or delivery will be entered to win an outdoor pizza oven. Plus, through June 30, guests who buy a $50 gift card will receive a $10 eBonus—perfect for treating dads and grads.

Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant in Alpharetta is offering a festive Father’s Day Take & Bake menu perfect for at-home celebrations. Main course options include lasagna, chicken Francese, sausage and peppers, and meatballs, with each order including house salad and garlic bread. Half trays ($75) feed 4–6 and full trays ($150) feed 8–12, plus each order comes with a 10% discount at their sister wine shop, Cork & Glass. Pre-orders are due by Thursday, June 12, for pick-up on Saturday, June 14.

Celebrate Father's Day at The Kimpton Shane Hotel with two special experiences: On June 14, Aveline will host a premium whiskey tasting featuring Roe & Co Irish Whiskey, Bulleit 10-Year Bourbon, and Johnnie Walker Black Label, with flights available from 5–10 p.m. and a guided session by whiskey experts at 7:30 p.m. Guests will also receive a take-home gift. On Sunday, Hartley Kitchen + Cocktails will offer a festive brunch from 8 a.m.–2 p.m. and dinner from 5–9 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

Chido & Padre’s offers Father’s Day brunch and dinner specials like the Nopales Oaxaca omelet ($15) and carne asada grilled skirt steak ($26); reservations via OpenTable.

Gypsy Kitchen serves bold Mediterranean flavors with specials such as black-eyed pea falafel ($14) and braised lamb shank with couscous ($38).

The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill features shrimp pasta Alfredo ($32), steak frites ($36) and sweet potato-crusted trout.

The Southern Gentleman hosts a $65 prix-fixe brunch with dishes like steak and eggs and bourbon-glazed salmon, followed by a feature-enhanced dinner menu.

Mary Mac’s Tea Room opens early at 10 a.m. with Southern favorites like fried chicken and Georgia peach cobbler.

Your 3rd Spot offers a full-day celebration with unlimited games, DJ entertainment, a six- or eight-course Taste & Explore menu, and themed family packages; special pricing available for early booking.

Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar offers a Steak Lover’s omelet ($15) and a 34-ounce King’s Cut tomahawk ribeye ($125), paired with a Fatherly Fashioned cocktail ($14).

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails presents a $65 prix-fixe menu with Southern dishes like shrimp and grits and wagyu medallions.

Ocean & Acre balances land and sea with a braised beef short rib ($38) and a seafood tower for two ($70).

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern sweetens the day with a cinnamon apple stuffed waffle ($13.95) for brunch and the Big Daddy burger and beer combo ($19.95) later, plus the refreshing "No Yard Work Today" Peach Smash ($8).

SPECIAL OFFERINGS AND NEW OFFERINGS

Cheba Hut has launched Cool Ranch Doritos Not’chos, a bold new twist stacked with melted cheddar, jalapeños, onions, black olives, hot sauce, and a ranch drizzle over Cool Ranch Doritos.

Chipotle has launched "Summer of Extras," a three-month program running June 1–Aug. 31 that rewards Chipotle Rewards members with extra points, exclusive badges, and a shot at free burritos for a year.

City Barbeque is kicking off summer with two limited-time specials available through July 29: Pork Belly Burnt Ends and a new Strawberries & Cream Cobbler.

Del Taco is heating up June with crave-worthy deals, including Kickoff to Summer specials and a one-day-only Grill & Chill Meal on June 23.

Duck Donuts is celebrating National Donut Day on June 6 by offering guests a free cinnamon sugar donut, no purchase necessary, in-store only.

Golden Corral is heating up summer with All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Tenders and Baby Back Ribs, available nightly at dinner through June 29.

Krystal is serving up summer savings with limited-time deals throughout June, including free Glaze Bombs on National Donut Day and discounted Krystals for Father’s Day weekend.

Raising Cane’s is celebrating National Iced Tea Day on June 10 by offering Caniac Club members a free 22 oz. iced tea.

Rock N’ Roll Sushi is giving fans a chance to win free sushi for a year with its nationwide sweepstakes running through June 18.

SONIC Drive-In is serving summer vibes with its new Sweet Topped Lemonades lineup, partnering with bestselling authors.

Steak & Grace in Dunwoody has launched weekend brunch and a new happy hour with Southern-inspired dishes and cocktail specials.

Willy’s Mexicana Grill is celebrating 30 years of fresh, California-style Mexican fare with discounts, giveaways, and a Boys & Girls Clubs fundraiser.

Zaxby’s is launching Late Night Zax with extended hours and the Zappetizer Trio available after 8 p.m.

NEW RESTAURANTS

JARS by Fabio Viviani is now open in Smyrna, offering a family-friendly, fast-casual dessert experience with eye-catching, nostalgic treats.

Knuckies Hoagies is expanding in Georgia with new locations in Cornelia and Cleveland, serving handcrafted hoagies on signature house-baked rolls.

Uno Más is now open in Buckhead’s One Alliance Center, serving breakfast through dinner with a Mexico City-inspired menu and cantina cocktails.

OTHER

Aria Chef Gerry Klaskala will retire on June 14 after a 25-year run; longtime general manager Andrés Loaiza will become owner/operator.

Fulton Fresh Mobile Market returns June 10–26 for its second summer session, offering free produce, nutrition education, and food demos at multiple community locations.

Willy’s Mexicana Grill and Howlin’ Willy’s Hot Chicken are hosting the 10th annual Give $5/Get $5 fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, running through June 22.

SUMMER FUN

Thompson Atlanta – Buckhead invites guests to reserve a rooftop pool cabana for a half or full day, with poolside food and beverage service, towel service, and valet parking.

TWO urban licks debuts The Sun Deck, a new patio pop-up with ice-cold cocktails, snacks, and a pet-friendly, relaxed vibe on weekends.

UPCOMING

PeachFest returns to Peachtree Center Plaza on July 27 from 3–7:30 p.m., celebrating all things peach with 65+ chefs, bartenders, artisans, and farmers. Proceeds benefit CURE Childhood Cancer and Piggy Bank.

If you would like to submit information for this list or a future list, send an email with details and photos to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.