UFC fighter Cody Durden returns home for 1st Atlanta fight in 5 years

Mixed martial arts fans in Atlanta have a lot to look forward to this weekend, as UFC Fight Night lands at State Farm Arena on Saturday, June 14.

One of the most anticipated moments of the night will be local fighter Cody Durden’s return to the octagon in his hometown for the first time in five years. The Covington native—nicknamed "Custom Made"—will face Peru’s José Ochoa in the fourth fight of the evening.

Durden, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, is no stranger to the UFC spotlight. Saturday’s bout will be his 13th UFC fight, capping off a journey that began late for most fighters—he didn’t enter the league until age 29. "The support I have is overwhelming," Durden said. "I’m ready. I always show up, I never miss weight. Let’s get this W."

Durden's road to success hasn’t been easy. He once gave up a steady job and $130,000 salary to pursue MMA full time, working four-day weeks in construction to give himself enough time to train. He’s also overcome major setbacks, including a torn ACL in 2020. After surgery and months of rehabilitation, he returned stronger and earned his first UFC win just 10 months later.

Known for his intensity and grit, Durden has built a reputation as a relentless competitor. In a recent fight, he refused to tap out while caught in an armbar that left his arm cracking and popping—enduring the pain until he could break free and win. "You’re going to have to kill me to beat me," he said, echoing the no-quit mindset that’s defined his career.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Cody Durden reacts during his flyweight bout against Joshua Van of Myanmar the UFC 310 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

That toughness is matched by a sense of purpose. Durden credits his family as his biggest motivation and works closely with the Big Timers Foundation, helping underserved kids in Atlanta through mentorship and community events. In 2020, he helped distribute $80,000 worth of Christmas gifts in a local neighborhood.

Outside the ring, Durden wears his story on his skin—literally. He has a Spartan tattoo across his chest to symbolize his identity as a modern-day gladiator and a lion on his forearm with the time 10:35, the exact moment he got the life-changing call from UFC President Dana White.

As for the future, Durden isn’t slowing down anytime soon. "I want three fights this year and to win them all," he said. "I want to get back into the top 15, and headline a fight one day."

Before fight night, fans can catch Durden and other UFC fighters at the free ceremonial weigh-ins at State Farm Arena on Friday, June 13 at 4 p.m. Tickets for Saturday’s main event are available at UFC.com.