Things to do this weekend in North Georgia | June 13-15, 2025

Looking to get out of the city this weekend or you live in one of the surrounding counties? From tribute concerts and art shows to comedy nights and state park adventures, there’s plenty happening just beyond Atlanta. Here’s a roundup of events for June 13–15.

LIVE MUSIC & CONCERTS

September in the Park

When: 4 p.m. gates, 7:30–8:30 p.m. music, June 13

Where: City Green, Sandy Springs

What: Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago

Price: Free

Summer Porch Jam

When: June 13

Where: Old Town Suwanee, Suwanee

What: Porch-to-porch music series with food trucks; bring a chair or blanket

Price: Free

Friday Night Live at The Mill

When: 7–9 p.m. June 13

Where: The Mill on Etowah, Canton

What: Denise and Barry perform; food vendors on site

Price: Free

The Dirty Doors: A Tribute to The Doors

When: 6:30 p.m. June 13

Where: MadLife Stage, Woodstock

What: Doors tribute band

Price: From $38

Atlanta Soul Band

When: 8–11:30 p.m. June 13

Where: Roaring Social, Alpharetta

What: Soul music

Price: $10/$20

Street Choir – Van Morrison Tribute

When: June 14

Where: Peachtree Pointe Amphitheater, Lake Lanier Islands Resort, Buford

What: Van Morrison tribute show

Price: RSVP required

Clint Black

When: June 14

Where: Forum River Center, Rome

What: Country legend Clint Black brings his Back on the Blacktop Tour

Price: From $45

Southeastern Young Artists Concert

When: 7–9 p.m. June 15

Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden, Gainesville

What: Performances including Samuel Barber's Knoxville: Summer of 1915

Price: $40

COMEDY

Comedy UnCorked

When: 7–9:30 p.m. June 13

Where: Broken Anchor Winery, Cobb

What: Stand-up comedy show at a local winery

Price: $15

David Koechner

When: June 13–15

Where: Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta

What: Actor and comedian known from The Office and Anchorman

Price: Two-item minimum purchase

Freedom Brew & Shine Comedy Night

When: 7–9 p.m. June 13

Where: Freedom Brew & Shine, Cumming

What: Comedy showcase with Atlanta and North Georgia comedians

Price: Free

THEATER

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

When: June 13–29

Where: Georgia Ensemble Theatre, Roswell

What: 90-minute, family-friendly adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic

Price: From $15

Partners, the Musical

When: June 13–22

Where: Marietta’s Theatre in the Square

What: Two-person play about ex-lovers reuniting in adulthood

Price: From $25

ART

Night Mode at the Mimms Museum

When: 5–9 p.m. June 13

Where: Mimms Museum, Roswell

What: After-hours museum access with drinks

Price: General admission; free for members

Decatur Fine Arts Exhibition

When: 6:30–9:30 p.m. June 13

Where: Decatur Library Gallery

What: Closing reception for Cat & Mouse juried art show

Price: Free

FAMILY-FRIENDLY

Rock Fest at Tellus Science Museum

When: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. June 14–15

Where: Tellus Museum, Cartersville

What: 34th annual Rock Fest with gems, demos, and kids’ crafts

Price: Museum admission

SPORTS

Gwinnett Stripers vs Memphis RedBirds

When: 1:05 p.m. June 15 (pre-game activities begin at 12 p.m.)

Where: Coolray Field, Lawrenceville

What: Father’s Day game with pre-game field catch, picnic, and kids run the bases

Price: From $25

FOODIE EVENTS

Night Market at Lake Carroll Park

When: 6–9 p.m. June 15

Where: Lake Carroll Park, Carrollton

What: Food trucks, live music, and waterfront fun

Price: Free

OTHER

British in the Blue Ridge Rally

When: June 14–15

Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

What: British motorcycles, field events, vendors, and more

Price: Free

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Snake Day

When: 10 a.m. June 13

Where: Anna Ruby Falls, Helen

What: Georgia DNR brings live snakes for educational fun

Price: Included with admission

Aspiring Archers

When: 2–3:15 p.m. & 3:30–4:45 p.m. June 13

Where: Red Top Mountain State Park, Acworth

What: Beginner-friendly archery sessions

Price: $15 + parking

Wilderness Survival Skills (Women Only)

When: 11 a.m.–1 p.m. June 13–14

Where: Chattahoochee Bend State Park, Newnan

What: Women-only survival training workshop

Price: $8 + parking

Iconic Trees Walk

When: 2–3 p.m. June 14

Where: Amicalola Falls State Park

What: Guided hike to identify notable trees

Price: $5 parking

