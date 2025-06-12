Things to do this weekend in North Georgia | June 13-15, 2025
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Looking to get out of the city this weekend or you live in one of the surrounding counties? From tribute concerts and art shows to comedy nights and state park adventures, there’s plenty happening just beyond Atlanta. Here’s a roundup of events for June 13–15.
LIVE MUSIC & CONCERTS
September in the Park
When: 4 p.m. gates, 7:30–8:30 p.m. music, June 13
Where: City Green, Sandy Springs
What: Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago
Price: Free
Summer Porch Jam
When: June 13
Where: Old Town Suwanee, Suwanee
What: Porch-to-porch music series with food trucks; bring a chair or blanket
Price: Free
Friday Night Live at The Mill
When: 7–9 p.m. June 13
Where: The Mill on Etowah, Canton
What: Denise and Barry perform; food vendors on site
Price: Free
The Dirty Doors: A Tribute to The Doors
When: 6:30 p.m. June 13
Where: MadLife Stage, Woodstock
What: Doors tribute band
Price: From $38
Atlanta Soul Band
When: 8–11:30 p.m. June 13
Where: Roaring Social, Alpharetta
What: Soul music
Price: $10/$20
Street Choir – Van Morrison Tribute
When: June 14
Where: Peachtree Pointe Amphitheater, Lake Lanier Islands Resort, Buford
What: Van Morrison tribute show
Price: RSVP required
Clint Black
When: June 14
Where: Forum River Center, Rome
What: Country legend Clint Black brings his Back on the Blacktop Tour
Price: From $45
Southeastern Young Artists Concert
When: 7–9 p.m. June 15
Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden, Gainesville
What: Performances including Samuel Barber's Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Price: $40
COMEDY
Comedy UnCorked
When: 7–9:30 p.m. June 13
Where: Broken Anchor Winery, Cobb
What: Stand-up comedy show at a local winery
Price: $15
David Koechner
When: June 13–15
Where: Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta
What: Actor and comedian known from The Office and Anchorman
Price: Two-item minimum purchase
Freedom Brew & Shine Comedy Night
When: 7–9 p.m. June 13
Where: Freedom Brew & Shine, Cumming
What: Comedy showcase with Atlanta and North Georgia comedians
Price: Free
THEATER
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
When: June 13–29
Where: Georgia Ensemble Theatre, Roswell
What: 90-minute, family-friendly adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic
Price: From $15
Partners, the Musical
When: June 13–22
Where: Marietta’s Theatre in the Square
What: Two-person play about ex-lovers reuniting in adulthood
Price: From $25
ART
Night Mode at the Mimms Museum
When: 5–9 p.m. June 13
Where: Mimms Museum, Roswell
What: After-hours museum access with drinks
Price: General admission; free for members
Decatur Fine Arts Exhibition
When: 6:30–9:30 p.m. June 13
Where: Decatur Library Gallery
What: Closing reception for Cat & Mouse juried art show
Price: Free
FAMILY-FRIENDLY
Rock Fest at Tellus Science Museum
When: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. June 14–15
Where: Tellus Museum, Cartersville
What: 34th annual Rock Fest with gems, demos, and kids’ crafts
Price: Museum admission
SPORTS
Gwinnett Stripers vs Memphis RedBirds
When: 1:05 p.m. June 15 (pre-game activities begin at 12 p.m.)
Where: Coolray Field, Lawrenceville
What: Father’s Day game with pre-game field catch, picnic, and kids run the bases
Price: From $25
FOODIE EVENTS
Night Market at Lake Carroll Park
When: 6–9 p.m. June 15
Where: Lake Carroll Park, Carrollton
What: Food trucks, live music, and waterfront fun
Price: Free
OTHER
British in the Blue Ridge Rally
When: June 14–15
Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds
What: British motorcycles, field events, vendors, and more
Price: Free
OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Snake Day
When: 10 a.m. June 13
Where: Anna Ruby Falls, Helen
What: Georgia DNR brings live snakes for educational fun
Price: Included with admission
Aspiring Archers
When: 2–3:15 p.m. & 3:30–4:45 p.m. June 13
Where: Red Top Mountain State Park, Acworth
What: Beginner-friendly archery sessions
Price: $15 + parking
Wilderness Survival Skills (Women Only)
When: 11 a.m.–1 p.m. June 13–14
Where: Chattahoochee Bend State Park, Newnan
What: Women-only survival training workshop
Price: $8 + parking
Iconic Trees Walk
When: 2–3 p.m. June 14
Where: Amicalola Falls State Park
What: Guided hike to identify notable trees
Price: $5 parking
