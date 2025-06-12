Birthday bash in Roswell celebrates a decade of river adventures

The Brief The community is invited to a birthday bash on Saturday, celebrating the 10th anniversary of Nantahala Outdoor Center’s operations on the Chattahoochee River. Nantahala Outdoor Center is one of the biggest outdoor recreation organizations in the country, offering land- and river-based adventure trips throughout the Southeast. Kayak, canoe, tubing, and bike adventures are among the offerings from the NOC on and along the Chattahoochee River.



Who needs a birthday cake when you can enjoy a birthday kayak instead?

This Saturday, the community is invited to a birthday bash celebrating the 10th anniversary of Nantahala Outdoor Center’s operations on the Chattahoochee River. Nantahala Outdoor Center — known as NOC — is one of the biggest outdoor recreation organizations in the country, connecting people with nature by offering more than a hundred land- and river-based adventure trips throughout the Southeast. Those adventures happen at locations including the Nantahala River in North Carolina (hence the company’s name), the Chattooga River in South Carolina, and the Ocoee River in Tennessee.

A decade ago, the Chattahoochee River was added to that list (with kayak, canoe, tubing, and bike adventures among the offerings), and this weekend’s party will celebrate the milestone with a full day of activities. The schedule for the party includes treats from popular food trucks Tacos Don Pancho ATL and The Funnel Cake Guys, along with a King of Pops cart (because...summer heat). Organizers also promise an assortment of lawn games, a bucket of sidewalk chalk, and discounts on tubing! Starting at 4:00 p.m., singer-songwriter BEMI will perform, and guests will be given the chance to sign and decorate retired stand-up paddleboards, which will eventually be hung at the local NOC outposts.

Oh, and we would probably mention that at 6 p.m., there will indeed be cake!

Saturday’s "10 Year Birthday Extravaganza" is happening at the NOC Roswell outpost, located at 203 Azalea Drive, at Azalea Park right on the Chattahoochee River. For more information on the big event, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning on the river, getting a special preview of Saturday’s big event!