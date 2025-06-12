Father's Day events in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | June 2025

article

Looking for a fun way to celebrate Dad this weekend? There are plenty of Father’s Day events happening across metro Atlanta and beyond. Here’s a roundup of unique ways to show your appreciation on June 15.

Father’s Day Plant Bingo with Plant Daddies ATL

When: 6:30–8:30 p.m. June 13

Where: 131 W. Marietta St., Canton

What: A playful plant-themed bingo night with cocktails, prizes, and plenty of dad jokes. Bring your dad or plant daddy!

Price: $25 per person

Stay & Play at Barnsley Resort

When: June 13–15

Where: Barnsley Resort, Adairsville

What: Treat dad to a weekend getaway with golf, bourbon, and fire-grilled meals. The package includes two rounds of golf and breakfast for two

Price: From $498

Father’s Day Weenie Woast at Pullman Yards

When: 1–7 p.m. June 15

Where: Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta

What: A not-so-traditional backyard bash with hot dogs, dad pageant, games, and live performances

Price: Free

Father’s Day at the College Football Hall of Fame

When: June 15

Where: Downtown Atlanta

What: Dads get in free with a paid ticket and receive a Home Depot gift card. Explore exhibits celebrating the game’s greatest

Price: Free for dads with paid ticket

Dads Get in Free at Area 51 Mini Golf

When: June 14–16

Where: Area 51 Mini Golf, Roswell

What: Dads play free on themed courses like Doubloon Lagoon and Chattahoochee Gulch

Price: Free for dads

Father’s Day Family Canoe Day at Chattahoochee Nature Center

When: June 15

Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

What: A guided paddle experience on Beaver Pond for families with kids ages 5+, plus free admission for dads and grandpas

Price: $25 general / $12.50 CNC members per person (advance registration required)

Father’s Day at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

When: June 15

Where: Downtown Atlanta

What: Kids can make cards for dad in the Art Studio and enjoy interactive exhibits and playtime

Price: General museum admission

Gwinnett Stripers vs Memphis RedBirds

When: 1:05 p.m. June 15 (pre-game activities begin at 12 p.m.)

Where: Coolray Field, Lawrenceville

What: Father’s Day game with pre-game field catch, picnic, and kids run the bases

Price: From $25

