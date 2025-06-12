Father's Day events in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | June 2025
ATLANTA - Looking for a fun way to celebrate Dad this weekend? There are plenty of Father’s Day events happening across metro Atlanta and beyond. Here’s a roundup of unique ways to show your appreciation on June 15.
Father’s Day Plant Bingo with Plant Daddies ATL
When: 6:30–8:30 p.m. June 13
Where: 131 W. Marietta St., Canton
What: A playful plant-themed bingo night with cocktails, prizes, and plenty of dad jokes. Bring your dad or plant daddy!
Price: $25 per person
Stay & Play at Barnsley Resort
When: June 13–15
Where: Barnsley Resort, Adairsville
What: Treat dad to a weekend getaway with golf, bourbon, and fire-grilled meals. The package includes two rounds of golf and breakfast for two
Price: From $498
Father’s Day Weenie Woast at Pullman Yards
When: 1–7 p.m. June 15
Where: Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta
What: A not-so-traditional backyard bash with hot dogs, dad pageant, games, and live performances
Price: Free
Father’s Day at the College Football Hall of Fame
When: June 15
Where: Downtown Atlanta
What: Dads get in free with a paid ticket and receive a Home Depot gift card. Explore exhibits celebrating the game’s greatest
Price: Free for dads with paid ticket
Dads Get in Free at Area 51 Mini Golf
When: June 14–16
Where: Area 51 Mini Golf, Roswell
What: Dads play free on themed courses like Doubloon Lagoon and Chattahoochee Gulch
Price: Free for dads
Father’s Day Family Canoe Day at Chattahoochee Nature Center
When: June 15
Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell
What: A guided paddle experience on Beaver Pond for families with kids ages 5+, plus free admission for dads and grandpas
Price: $25 general / $12.50 CNC members per person (advance registration required)
Father’s Day at Children’s Museum of Atlanta
When: June 15
Where: Downtown Atlanta
What: Kids can make cards for dad in the Art Studio and enjoy interactive exhibits and playtime
Price: General museum admission
Gwinnett Stripers vs Memphis RedBirds
When: 1:05 p.m. June 15 (pre-game activities begin at 12 p.m.)
Where: Coolray Field, Lawrenceville
What: Father’s Day game with pre-game field catch, picnic, and kids run the bases
Price: From $25
