UGA student indicted for fatal 2024 hit-and-run that killed 34-year-old

The Brief Benhur Tesfai, a University of Georgia student, has been indicted in a fatal hit-and-run that killed 34-year-old Michael Kitchen in Athens. Police say Tesfai had been drinking before the crash and fled the scene, later calling 911 from his apartment. He faces charges including DUI, first-degree vehicular homicide, and leaving the scene; arraignment is set for July 15.



A University of Georgia student has been formally indicted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in Athens last year.

Benhur Tesfai, 21, is accused of striking and killing 34-year-old Michael Kitchen while driving under the influence in the early morning hours of April 4, 2024.

What we know:

Authorities say the crash happened just before 3:45 a.m. on West Broad Street, in front of Beech Haven Baptist Church. Kitchen was found unresponsive in the roadway by a nearby officer who heard the impact. He later died at the hospital from his injuries, according to Online Athens.

According to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report, Tesfai had spent the night drinking in downtown Athens and was headed home with three other UGA students when the crash occurred. After the collision, Tesfai left the scene and returned to his apartment complex, where he later called 911 to report the incident. He reportedly told police he was unsure what he had hit and panicked.

Investigators later observed the vehicle had a shattered windshield, hair embedded in the frame, and broken glass inside the car. Tesfai admitted to drinking at a nightclub earlier in the evening and failed field sobriety tests. Officers also noted the smell of alcohol on his breath.

What's next:

Tesfai faces multiple charges, including DUI, first-degree vehicular homicide, and hit-and-run involving serious injury or death. He is scheduled to be arraigned on July 15.