Juneteenth Atlanta Festival returns this weekend with parade, music and more

As the nation reflects on more than 160 years since enslaved African Americans first celebrated Juneteenth, Atlanta is preparing to host one of the Southeast’s largest and most vibrant tributes to the historic holiday.

The 2025 Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival kicks off Friday, June 13, at Piedmont Park with an opening press conference at 11 a.m., featuring leaders and advocates speaking on themes of freedom, empowerment, and social justice. Scheduled speakers include Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs and festival co-founders Bob Johnson and Brad Lewis, among other prominent voices in the community.

Now in its second decade, Juneteenth Atlanta has grown into a major family-friendly cultural event, blending education with celebration. It was officially recognized in 2023 as the City of Atlanta’s designated Juneteenth event.

The festival will continue Saturday at 10 a.m., with live performances, local vendors, community booths, and the widely anticipated Juneteenth Black History Parade at noon.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will serve as Grand Marshal of the parade, which starts at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center and concludes in Piedmont Park. Spectators can expect floats, youth groups, car clubs, marching bands, and celebrity appearances—all honoring the history and legacy of June 19, 1865, the date when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned of their freedom.

The celebration wraps up Sunday with a Father’s Day-themed slate of events and the annual Freedom 5K Walk/Run.

All events are free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to use MARTA for easy access to Piedmont Park. For full event details, visit www.juneteenthatl.com.