Fundraiser for family of Georgia officer, father killed by tree raises over $25K

article

The Brief Hundreds of donors have raised more than $25,000 to support the family of a Georgia father and son who were killed during the weekend storms. Officials say a falling tree hit the golf cart where Matthew Terrell Collins Sr., 58, and 29-year-old Matthew Terrell Collins Jr. were taking shelter. Collins Jr. has been identified as an officer with the Columbus Police Department.



An online fundraiser has raised more than $25,000 to support the family of a Columbus police officer and his father, who were both killed during the severe weather over the weekend.

Matthew Terrell Collins Sr., 58, and 29-year-old Matthew Terrell Collins Jr. died when a falling tree hit their golf cart while they were taking shelter from the storm.

The backstory:

Authorities say the deadly incident happened at the Bull Creek Golf Course in Midland, Georgia, on Sunday afternoon.

Both Collins Sr. and Collins Jr. were pronounced dead at the scene. The Columbus Police Department later identified the younger man as one of their police officers.

While officials say that they will investigate the death, they believe the tree fell due to the weather.

What they're saying:

"Matthew Jr. served our department with pride, and we are grateful for his service to this community. We extend our deepest condolences to the Collins family and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the police department wrote on Facebook.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reacted to the news on the social media platform X, calling the deaths "tragic."

"Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by the tragic deaths of two Georgians in Muscogee County today as a result of the severe weather," Kemp wrote. "We ask that you join us in keeping their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, along with all those responding to storm damage."

Organizers of the GoFundMe called Collins Jr. "a loyal friend, a kindhearted soul, and someone who always showed up for the people in his life" and said that the accident was a "devastating blow" to his friends and family.

What you can do:

Organizers have set up the fundraiser to help cover the cost of the funerals and memorial expenses for the two men.

"Every donation—no matter the amount—will help ease the financial burden during this incredibly painful time," they wrote on GoFundMe.

The fundraiser has since broken its $20,000 goal with more than 400 donors and continues to raise money for the family.

You can learn more and donate to the fund here.