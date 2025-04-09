MARTA's downtown rapid transit line project temporarily delayed

article

The Brief Construction paused at South Downtown station after crews hit a shallow water line near an underground parking area; work continues at other sites. MARTA confirms Rapid A-Line will not launch in 2025 as planned, with a new start date still under review with city and federal partners.



A construction accident has temporarily halted progress on MARTA’s first bus rapid transit (BRT) line, delaying the long-anticipated project designed to improve transit access in southwest Atlanta, according to Urbanize Atlanta.

What they're saying:

According to MARTA officials, crews hit a shallow water line near an underground parking structure, forcing a pause in construction at the South Downtown station site, located at Mitchell Street and Forsyth Street. Work is continuing at other station sites and along the roadway, the agency said in a statement issued Monday afternoon.

The initial timeline projected the new Rapid A-Line would be ready for riders in 2025, but officials now say that date is no longer feasible. A revised launch date has not been announced, as MARTA continues to coordinate with its contractors, the city, and the Federal Transit Administration.

Dig deeper:

This isn’t the first surprise during construction. In December, MARTA revealed that workers unearthed long-buried trolley tracks along Hank Aaron Drive in Summerhill and discovered an abandoned underground garage in downtown Atlanta. The garage, located beneath street level and possibly linked to a nearby parking deck, was capped with a steel plate while MARTA attempted to reach the property owner.