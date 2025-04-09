Groundbreaking scheduled for Grady's new freestanding ER

article

Grady Health System is breaking ground today on a new freestanding emergency department in South Fulton, a move officials say will help address a critical gap in access to emergency medical care.

PREVIOUS STORY: Grady to build freestanding ER in south Fulton County

What we know:

The 20,000-square-foot facility will feature 16 treatment bays and be staffed to handle serious and life-threatening conditions. In addition to emergency care, the site will offer imaging, laboratory services, a pharmacy, and other essential resources.

Unlike traditional hospital emergency rooms, freestanding ERs do not have inpatient units. If a patient needs to be admitted, they must be transported by ambulance or helicopter to a hospital that can provide continued care.

What they're saying:

Funding for the project is being provided by Fulton County and the federal government. Leaders say the new facility will bring much-needed relief to a region that has been described as a "healthcare desert," following the closures of Atlanta Medical Center and Atlanta Medical Center South.

Why you should care:

Currently, residents in South Fulton often face travel times of up to 40 minutes to reach emergency services. Grady’s expansion aims to reduce those delays and improve health outcomes in the underserved area.