Atlanta triples penalties for illegal tree removals in major ordinance overhaul

The Brief The Atlanta City Council has tripled penalties for illegal tree removals and enacted strict preservation requirements, increasing fines to $200,000 per acre for unpermitted removals and requiring tree service companies to register with the city. Developers must minimize tree loss through intentional design, with the city arborist empowered to deny permits that unnecessarily impact healthy trees, and construction techniques encouraged to minimize tree damage. The ordinance sets minimum tree density standards by zoning district, requires scaled site plans with tree surveys, and allocates funds from the Tree Trust Fund for hazardous tree removal assistance and public education.



The Atlanta City Council has passed a comprehensive overhaul of its tree protection ordinance, tripling penalties for illegal tree removals and enacting strict preservation requirements across all development types in a move to protect the city’s diminishing canopy.

The legislation, introduced by Councilmember Michael Julian Bond and approved on June 10 by a 4-1 vote, replaces the city’s decades-old rules with a detailed regulatory framework that governs how trees must be preserved, removed, replaced, or compensated for in construction and landscaping projects.

Atlanta tree ordinance's stronger penalties

The new ordinance increases the maximum fine for unpermitted tree removal from $60,000 to $200,000 per acre in cases where the number of trees cut down cannot be determined. Individual violations now result in a $500 fine for the first offense and $1,000 for each subsequent offense, along with a payment to cover tree replacement. Tree removal fees have also increased to $140 per diameter inch of the tree trunk.

Tree service companies operating within city limits must now register with the city, a move aimed at improving accountability.

Arborist oversight

Developers must now minimize tree loss through intentional design. The ordinance empowers the city arborist to deny permits if plans unnecessarily impact healthy trees, fail to avoid root zones, or cannot justify tree removals. Key provisions include:

Trees can only be classified as "saved" if 80% of their critical root zone (CRZ) and 100% of their structural root plate (SRP) remain undisturbed.

Limited root zone impacts may be allowed only with arboricultural mitigation plans.

Construction techniques such as root bridging, directional boring, and pier foundations are encouraged to minimize tree damage.

The arborist may also require site plan modifications to preserve tree stands or environmentally sensitive areas and may halt projects that do not comply with protection measures.

Removing trees in Atlanta

All proposed tree removals must undergo a multi-step review process, including:

Arborist review and preliminary approval or denial.

Public notice and signage on site.

A window for appeals to the Tree Conservation Commission, which now includes 15 members with backgrounds in arboriculture, conservation, and development.

Final approval after appeal resolution or expiration of the notice period.

Developers must provide scaled site plans with tree surveys and maps, proposed fencing, species data, construction access routes, and replanting calculations.

The ordinance sets minimum tree density standards by zoning district, requiring all new development to meet replanting thresholds based on preserved canopy and newly planted trees.

All single-family projects must plant front-yard trees every 40 feet and preserve as many trees as practical within 50 feet of land disturbance. Projects that do not remove or impact any trees and fall below cost thresholds may be exempt.

New subdivisions and planned developments must submit tree replacement plans for all common areas and street frontages. Land disturbance permits may only clear space for roads, stormwater systems, and infrastructure; individual lots must follow separate tree preservation standards when built out.

Commercial and mixed-use developments face their own density requirements and must follow strict planting and design rules for parking lots, including placing a tree within 45 feet of every parking space.

Conservation tools and Tree Trust Fund Use

The ordinance allows developers to receive credit for preserving trees through conservation easements or permanent land donations. It also allocates funds from the Tree Trust Fund, including:

$400,000 annually to assist low-income and senior homeowners with hazardous tree removal or maintenance.

$100,000 annually for public education and outreach.

Additional funds for city arborist staffing, field crews, and administrative support.

No fixed canopy mandate

Although the City Council previously set a goal of maintaining a 50% citywide tree canopy, the ordinance does not require a minimum canopy percentage. Instead, it relies on preservation, density requirements, and monitoring to gradually rebuild the urban forest.

Supporters say the new ordinance reflects modern arboricultural science and addresses long-standing environmental justice concerns.

The law highlights the ecological benefits of urban trees—reduced heat, better air and water quality, and increased property values—and emphasizes equity by reducing financial burdens on affordable housing developers and residents facing hazardous tree issues.

What's next:

The ordinance is now in effect and applies to all new construction, redevelopment, and tree removals in the city.