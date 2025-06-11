Another suspect sought in deadly triple shooting at Macon daiquiri bar

article

The Brief Christopher Clyde Valentine Jr. is identified as a suspect in the May 18 shooting at Midtown Daiquiri Bar & Grill, wanted on three counts of murder. Two other suspects, Jarrius Terrell Curry and Travis Keyshaun Glover, have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating Valentine, urging anyone with information to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers.



Authorities in Bibb County are asking for the public’s help in locating a third suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Macon bar that left three men dead and six others injured.

What we know:

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified 25-year-old Christopher Clyde Valentine Jr. of Macon as a suspect in the May 18 shooting at the Midtown Daiquiri Bar & Grill. Valentine is wanted on three counts of murder.

He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. A "be on the lookout" bulletin with his photograph has been released.

Investigators say the shooting happened around midnight in the bar’s parking lot. The gunfire killed 32-year-old Javonta Faulks, 28-year-old Jedarrius Meadows Jr., and 24-year-old Javarsia Meadows. Six others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Their names have not been released.

The backstory:

Two other suspects have already been taken into custody.

On June 6, the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 28-year-old Jarrius Terrell Curry of Macon. He is charged with five counts of aggravated assault and is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

The following day, 17-year-old Travis Keyshaun Glover was arrested by the Bibb County SWAT Team. Glover is charged with three counts of murder and is also being held without bond.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what roles each of the suspects are believed to have played in the shooting. A motive has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Valentine’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

