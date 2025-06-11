Man found shot multiple times along Old Hapeville Road

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 2600 Old Hapeville Road SW just before 5 p.m., according to the Atlanta Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man inside a building suffering from three apparent gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

The victim was not alert but was breathing, police said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

His condition has not been released.

No further details, including suspect information or motive, were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.