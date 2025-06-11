DeKalb County residents face water interruption after main break

A broken water main near the intersection of Terry Mill Road and Glenwood Road disrupted service Wednesday evening for residents in DeKalb County, officials said.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management, the 10-inch main was damaged by contractors working in the area. Crews from the county are currently on site assisting while repairs are being made.

Customers in the surrounding area may experience little to no water pressure while the repairs continue. In the meantime, bottled water is being distributed to affected residents.

What we don't know:

Updates will be provided as work progresses, the county said.

What you can do:

Residents with concerns about water service are encouraged to contact the DeKalb Watershed Department at dekalbwaterops@dekalbcountyga.gov or call 770-270-6243.