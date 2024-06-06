Elleven45 Lounge shooting: Suspected shooter turns himself in to police

article

An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting on May 12 at a Buckhead nightclub that left two people dead and four people injured.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, 21-year-old Karanju Reese turned himself in to police on June 5. He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Mariam Creighton and Nakryris Ridley were killed in the shooting at Elleven45 Lounge, located on the corner of Peachtree Road and Bennett Street.

Creighton was a volleyball player and biology major at Albany State University. Her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the nightclub on Tuesday.

According to the family, the nightclub knew and could have utilized security measures to prevent the shooting.

The City of Atlanta has filed motions to have the lounge closed.

"The office of the city solicitor, Raines Carter, has opened an investigation into their licensing and into some of the incidents that have taken place since they’ve been in operation," said Atlanta City Councilman Michael Bond.

Bond said a pending investigation could result in the establishment losing its licenses, and even some potential jail time, if the manager and owners are found to be negligent and criminally liable.

The owners of the lounge said in a post on Instagram that the efforts to shut down the lounge are racially targeted. They also said that they would install new security measures, including a digital age verification process and 33-zone metal detectors.

Police say there was a fight in the club before the shooting. At this time, it is not known what the fight was about or if Reese knew any of the victims.

