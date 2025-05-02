Barrow County investigating bomb threats to schools, lockdown lifted

article

The Brief Authorities are investigating a series of bomb threats sent to five Barrow County schools. All schools in the district were put under soft lockdown while deputies conducted security sweeps. The lockdown has since been lifted. One of the schools targeted by the threats is Apalachee High School, the site of the shooting that killed two students and two teachers.



Authorities say the FBI, GBI and deputies are investigating a series of bomb threats during an alleged swatting attempt at numerous Barrow County schools on Friday morning.

A lockdown that was put in place earlier Friday morning has been lifted. Authorities say all students and staff are safe.

What we know:

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office says at around 8:20 a.m., a bomb threat was called in to County Line Elementary School.

Within a few minutes, other threats were sent to Yargo Elementary School, Kennedy Elementary School, Winder Elementary School, and Apalachee High School, the site of the shooting that killed two students and two teachers.

Sheriff Jud Smith tells FOX 5's Tyler Fingert that the caller began laughing and using racial slurs after making the threats. The caller then said that they had been "swatted," a term that means when a face report triggers action by law enforcement agencies.

Barrow County school officials say that the sheriff's office is sending additional security to each school until the remainder of the day as a precaution. Activities will go on as scheduled.

With the lifting of the lockdown, parents are now able to check out students.

Parents lined up during the lockdown at Barrow County schools. (Courtesy of Change for Chee)

The sheriff's office says that it is collaborating with the FBI, GBI, and GEMA to identify the person responsible for the phone calls.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say that similar threats have been made to other jurisdictions in recent weeks, but did not share details about where.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help, call the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.