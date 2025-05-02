River Ridge High School student found with handgun on campus, taken into custody

article

One student in custody after officials say they were found to have a handgun on the campus of a Cherokee County high school.

Officials say the incident happened on Friday morning at River Ridge High School on Arnold Mill Road.

What we know:

In a message to parents, officials with the Cherokee County School District said that the student was immediately taken into custody by the CCSD Police Department.

No one was injured, and the incident did not disrupt school operations.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the student or what charges and disciplinary actions they may be facing.

What they're saying:

In the message, the district said it took threats to safety "very seriously."

"This is a serious violation and will be met with consequences from the school and law enforcement," school officials said.