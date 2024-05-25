Atlanta files motion to shut down Buckhead nightclub Elleven45 after deadly shooting

article

The City of Atlanta has filed motions to have Buckhead's Elleven45 Lounge shut down after a deadly Mother's Day shooting.

Six people were shot on May 12. Two of those six people died, including a 21-year-old Albany State volleyball player named Mari Creighton.

Atlanta police said a fight inside the lounge on the corner of Peachtree Road and Bennett Street escalated to gunfire just after 2 a.m.

Last Sunday, Creighton's family held a balloon release to mourn a life that was cut short. Creighton was just one semester away from graduating.

New documents filed by the Superior Court of Georgia showed the City was seeking a Temporary Restraining Order against Elleven45 Lounge, its manager and property owners.

