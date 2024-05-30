Mail delays: Sen. Ossoff touring USPS Palmetto facility Thursday afternoon

article

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff is planning to tour the USPS Atlanta Regional Processing Facility in Palmetto on Thursday afternoon. Following his tour, the senator will hold a press conference.

Last month, Sen. Ossoff pressed Postmaster General DeJoy – under oath – for specific answers and solutions to the months-long delays Georgia families and businesses have been experiencing with the mail system.

Earlier this month, Ossoff launched a new inquiry requesting an update from DeJoy on the current on-time delivery statistics in the metro Atlanta area and across Georgia.

"It has been nearly a month since we spoke at the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on April 16 concerning service failures at the Atlanta Regional Processing and Distribution Center in Palmetto," Ossoff wrote. "As we have discussed throughout the past few weeks, it is urgent that the performance of USPS delivery in Georgia improve immediately."

FOX 5 Atlanta has received dozens of phone calls and messages from residents who have had items lost in the mail or severely delayed, often resulting in bills not being paid or other financial difficulties.