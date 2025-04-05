Dwight Howard, Sue Bird, Carmelo Anthony and more head to Basketball Hall of Fame

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Dwight Howard is inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame during ceremonies at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, March 24, 2025. Howard is the 13th inductee into the team's hall of fame. He played for the Magic from 2004-2012. Howard is the Orlando Magic's all-time leader in points scored (11,435), rebounds (8,072), blocked shots (1,344), free throws made (3,366), free throws attempted (5,727) and minutes played (22,471). (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony are going into the Basketball Hall of Fame later this year, not once but twice. LeBron James and Chris Paul are part of the group that’s headed to the Hall as well, even before their playing careers end.

What we know:

Anthony and Howard were announced Saturday as members of the Class of 2025, as was the 2008 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team that they played on — dubbed the "Redeem Team," the one that captured gold at the Beijing Games and started a still-going run of five consecutive Olympic titles and counting for USA Basketball’s men’s program.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks celebrates his three point shot in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks on January 27, 2013 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 106-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Also selected for enshrinement: WNBA greats Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles, Chicago Bulls coach and two-time NCAA champion Billy Donovan, Miami Heat managing general partner Micky Arison and longtime NBA referee Danny Crawford.

Enshrinement weekend is Sept. 5-6 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, and the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

What they're saying:

"When the call comes, and in my case, I saw Springfield on the phone," Anthony said on the televised announcement. "You know what time it is. Springfield is on the phone. You know who it is. You get the phone call, and you hear, ‘You’re in.’ And I think for me, it was a burden off of my shoulders."

Donovan won back-to-back titles as a college coach with Florida. Arison oversaw Miami’s path to NBA titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013. Crawford worked NBA games for 32 seasons and was picked to work the NBA Finals in 23 of those years.

"For some, this is an individual honor," Arison said. "But for me, this speaks to what our entire Heat family — players, coaches, staff and fans — have built together."

Dig deeper:

The Redeem Team’s selection means that Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Jason Kidd and Kobe Bryant — already enshrined as Hall of Famers — essentially now go in for a second time. James and Paul, who are obviously both locks to get into the Hall after they retire, also played for that Olympic team, as did Michael Redd, Carlos Boozer, Deron Williams and Tayshaun Prince.

The Redeem Team had that moniker because it was the team tasked with restoring USA Basketball’s place atop the world stage, after the 2004 Olympic team only managed a bronze medal at the Athens Games. The Redeem Team went 8-0 in Beijing, winning those games by an average of 27.9 points.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ BEIJING - AUGUST 24: Assistant Coach Jim Boehim and the U.S. Men's Senior National Team celebrates winning the men's gold medal basketball game at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games at the Beijing Olympic Basketball gymnasium on August 24, 2008 in Beijing, China. The United States defeated Spain 118-107 to take the Men's Basketball gold medal. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2008 NBAE (Photo by Jesse Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

"USA Basketball is thrilled to see the 2008 U.S. Men’s Olympic Team elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame," USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said. "The Redeem Team’s celebrated run in Beijing marks a pivotal moment in U.S. men’s Olympic basketball history and has propelled us to five straight gold medals."

UConn’s women’s program already had coach Geno Auriemma, Swin Cash (enshrined as a player) and Rebecca Lobo (enshrined as a contributor) in the Hall of Fame, and Bird and Moore going in together will obviously add to what’s always a huge weekend in New England.

"They’re hall of famers for me, they’re hall of famers for their family, they’re hall of famers for everybody — they’re even hall of famers for UConn haters," Auriemma said. "That’s one thing they can all agree on."