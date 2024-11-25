Jonesboro High School's marching band headed to NYC for Thanksgiving parade

The Majestic Marching Cardinals of Jonesboro High School are officially on their way to the Big Apple to perform in the 98th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The community came out in full force Sunday to give the band a grand send-off. The celebration began with a ceremony inside the school, featuring performances and presentations honoring the band’s accomplishments.

But the excitement didn’t stop there—band members stepped outside to a thrilling surprise: a motorcade escorted by dozens of officers from various departments, along with three buses specially designed with the band’s name emblazoned on them.

The Majestic Marching Cardinals were the only band selected from Georgia this year, chosen from more than 100 applications nationwide.

PREVIOUS STORIES

This prestigious performance is just one of many highlights for the band. Their next major international appearance will be in 2026 when they’re set to perform in London’s New Year’s Day Parade.