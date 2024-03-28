Jonesboro High School band members performing at White House Easter Egg Roll

The Majestic Marching Cardinals from Jonesboro High School are headed to the White House for a special performance during the 2024 White House Easter Egg Roll on April 1.

First Lady Jill Biden and the schools Director of Bands Lynel Goodwin surprised the more than 150 students during an after-school rehearsal with the news.

Dr. Biden expressed her excitement and thanked the students for putting in the extra work after class to practice for their upcoming performance at the White House.

The band's upperclassmen will be featured performers at the egg roll. The metro Atlanta band was recently featured in an Apple Music Super Bowl commercial alongside Usher and are slated to perform at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

RELATED: Jonesboro High School band talks about being in Usher's Super Bowl commercial

Biden, who has been an educator for more than 30 years, is continuing her theme of "EGGucation" at this year’s White House Easter Egg Roll, transforming the South Lawn and Ellipse into a school community, full of fun educational activities for children of all ages to enjoy. In addition to the time-honored traditions of rolling and hunting eggs, the Easter "EGGucation" Roll will also feature a School House Activity Area, Reading Nook, Picture Day, a Physical "EGGucation" Zone – and of course, Band Hall, which is where Jonesboro High School will be one of four bands performing for guests.

Approximately 40,000 people will take part in this year’s Easter "EGGucation" Roll, including thousands of military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.