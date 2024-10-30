Jonesboro High School Marching Band to perform in London's New Year's Day Parade

article

The Majestic Marching Cardinals of Jonesboro High School are London-bound to ring in the new year.

The Jonesboro High School marching band is set to perform during London's New Year's Day Parade in 2026.

The event features over 10,000 participants and includes bands, cheerleaders, acrobats, and entertainers from around the world.

"This is a monumental achievement, not only for our students but for our entire community," band director Lynel Goodwin said. "Their relentless commitment to excellence is paying off, and I couldn’t be prouder of all they've accomplished."

The band was surprised by Robert "Bob" Bone, the parade's founder, and former Westminister Lord Mayor Duncan Sandys, who traveled to Clayton County to personally invite them to participate.

The representatives gave Jonesboro High School Principal Tenisha Bailey a commemorative plate from Buckingham Palace, Goodwin a teacup from the Coronation of Charles III and Camilla, and senior Michah LeBoyd an umbrella that legend says will keep the rain away on the band's special day.

The band is now raising money to fund the trip. To see how you can help, visit the band's fundraiser page.