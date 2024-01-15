Usher releases new trailer for Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

article

As we all know, Atlanta's R&B superstar Usher will be the halftime act at Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the singer, along with Apple Music, released a new video last Friday to tease the performance.

The trailer is titled "30 Years in the Making" and highlights his iconic song "Yeah!" featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris.

It opens with a church choir singing "Peace up, A-town down" and features clips of people skating, young Usher in the studio, children playing in the streets of Atlanta, a marching band, a man playing the flute in the subway station, Usher performing at concerts, and LeBron James singing "Yeah."

Usher recently finished his second residency in Las Vegas. The first residency began in 2021 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The second residency in the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM opened in July 2022 and ended in early December 2023. Both residencies were highly successful and were attended y numerous celebrities and famous athletes.

The halftime show will be produced by the NFL, Apple Music and Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

Although it has not been confirmed, it is highly likely Usher will bring along some of his Atlanta pals such as Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris and Lil Jon to perform with him.

When the Super Bowl performance announcement was made in September, Usher said it was an honor of a lifetime and an item on his bucket list. He also promised to bring the world a show unlike anything they have seen before.

Feb. 11 won't be just a big day for Usher because of the Super Bowl though.

He is also releasing his 9th studio album titled "Coming Home" right before the big game. This will be his first new album since 2016's "Hard II Love," which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Usher is expected to embark on a world tour after the show at the big game in February. Billboard magazine reported in September that his team was placing holds on arenas worldwide and dates were expected to be announced soon.

There are still tickets available for the Super Bowl game in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, but it will cost you a pretty penny to go. The cheapest seats right now on Ticketmaster are $11,000 and the cheapest off-strip hotel room is about $225 per night.