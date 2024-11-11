Generous donor helping Jonesboro High School band go to Thanksgiving parade

The Majestic Marching Cardinals of Jonesboro High School have been selected to perform in the 98th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, marking a significant achievement as the only high school band from Georgia chosen for this year's lineup. The band was one of six high school bands selected from more than 100 applicants nationwide.

This honor was made possible by a generous $20,000 donation from Ebony Austin, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist who owns five Nouveau restaurants and a real estate development company. Austin, a dedicated advocate for HBCUs, is presenting the check to the band today to support their journey to the iconic New York City event.

Following their performance in the Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Jonesboro band has another major event on the horizon: they will head to London to participate in the city's annual New Year’s Day Parade in 2026, representing Georgia on an international stage.