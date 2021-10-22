High 5 Sports recap – Week Ten

ATLANTA - The state championship trophy. So much blood sweat and tears go into it and if it all goes right the team gets to hold this thing over their head at the end of the year.
Oh and then there's the ring. Can't forget about the ring and the hand!
Week Ten is a time for teams to make their last stand and final case to be able to get a shot at the championship trophy.
Here are the highlights:
Monroe Area vs. Oconee County
It was a a top 10 showdown in AAA. First place in Region 8 was on the line with Oconee County and Monroe Area battling it out.
Columbia vs. Lovett
The Columbia Eagles were riding a seven-game winning streak, their longest since 1997, as they traveled to Lovett.
Cedar Grove vs. Westminster
AAA top-ranked team Cedar Grove had a region test at Westminster
High 5 Hype 5 - Stephiylan Green
Rome linebacker Stephiylan Green exploded on the scene this summer. He is the 2020 defensive tackle.
Rome vs. Alexander
The Rome Wolves were at Cougar Stadium taking on Alexander.
Gainesville vs. West Forsyth – Call Of The Week
Gainesville at West Forsyth is this week's 680 The Fan Call of the Week. Karl Werl and Doug Konkel paint the picture on the field.
Dalton vs. Douglas County
The Dalton Catamounts are making their High 5 season debut. They were hosting an angry Douglas County team coming off a loss and then a bye week.
Brookwood vs. Grayson
It was the clash of the Titans in Gwinnett County. Grayson and Brookwood have won 19 straight region games.
Baldwin vs. Spalding
Former High 5 Sports Team of the Week The Spalding Jaguars are up to 6th in the AAAA poll. They hosted the Baldwin Braves.
Mays vs. Miller Grove - Mic'd Up
A huge AAA Region 6 showdown between Mays and Miller Grove. Miller Grove head Coach Melvin Brown gets mic'd up for this one.
Woodland-Henry vs. Dutchtown
Heading to the Doghouse, Dutchtown welcoming in Woodland and looking for a fifth-straight win.
Elbert County vs. Rabun County – Game Of The Week
He is the gold standard when it comes to quarterback records in the state of Georgia, Trevor Lawrence owns the mark for most passing yards in a career and passing touchdowns in a career. But that mark was on the line as Rabun County's Gunner Stockton came into the Game of the Week just four touchdown passes shy of Lawrence's record. He's going to break the record someday.
Trinity Christian vs. Brookstone
Class A Private top-ranked Trinity Christian Lions taking their show on the road to Brookstone in a region game.
Starr's Mill vs. Whitewater
It was a packed house in Fayetteville as rivals Whitewater and Starr's Mill tangled. The top spot in the region was on the line.
Cambridge vs. Riverwood
The Cambridge Bears were the winners of the Team of the Week Trophy this week for their thrilling victory over Johns Creek last week. The Bears are undefeated coming into their matchup with Riverwood in a battle for the top spot in Region 7-AAAAAA
Milton vs. Roswell
Taking to the skies with FOX 5 Sports report Justin Felder. He has the latest from the Milton-Roswell game.
