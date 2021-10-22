High 5 Sports recap – Week Ten

The state championship trophy. So much blood sweat and tears go into it and if it all goes right the team gets to hold this thing over their head at the end of the year.

Oh and then there's the ring. Can't forget about the ring and the hand!

Week Ten is a time for teams to make their last stand and final case to be able to get a shot at the championship trophy.

Here are the highlights:

Monroe Area vs. Oconee County

Columbia vs. Lovett

Cedar Grove vs. Westminster

High 5 Hype 5 - Stephiylan Green

Rome vs. Alexander

Gainesville vs. West Forsyth – Call Of The Week

Dalton vs. Douglas County

Brookwood vs. Grayson

Baldwin vs. Spalding

Mays vs. Miller Grove - Mic'd Up

Woodland-Henry vs. Dutchtown

Elbert County vs. Rabun County – Game Of The Week

Trinity Christian vs. Brookstone

Starr's Mill vs. Whitewater

Cambridge vs. Riverwood

Milton vs. Roswell

