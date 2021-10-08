High 5 Sports recap – Week Eight

article
ATLANTA - It is a first for High 5 Sports this year with a ladies flag football being this week's Game of the Week for the first time. But not just any matchup, the best of the best came to play.
But there's still plenty #INYOURFACE action during Week Eight of High 5 Sports.
Here are the highlights:
Stephenson vs. Miller Grove
The Stephenson Jaguars haven't had a loss so far under Coach Marcus Jones, but then again, they hadn't played Miller Grove yet.
Tucker vs Lovejoy
The Tucker Tigers were on the road at Lovejoy. The Wildcats have been on a winning streak since they won the Game of the Week a few weeks back and look to keep that momentum going.
Fayette County vs McDonough
McDonough head coach Rodney Cofield leading his Warhawks in his first year. They take on their region opponents the Fayette County Tigers.
Hype 5 - Jake Johnson
High 5 recruiting analyst 247Sports' Rusty Mansell explains why Oconee High School wide receiver Jake Johnson just might be the best in the country.
Oconee County vs. Hart County
Oconee County travels to Hart County to take on the Bulldogs. It's not exactly an easy place to win especially when its a region matchup.
Rome vs. East Paulding - Call of the Week
The Rome Wolves win over Carrollton in our Game of the Week a couple of weeks ago got the Wolves back inside the top ten in AAAAAA. They were trying to stay there Friday night as they travel to The Boneyard at East Paulding. It's the 680 The Fan Call of the Week. Eli Jordan has the picture. Karl Werl and Doug Konkel with the call.
Lithia Springs vs. Maynard Jackson
Maynard Jackson Jaguars hosted Lithia Springs. Both teams trying to right their ships on this season.
Calhoun and Blessed Trinity
Big play implications as Calhoun and Blessed Trinity square off. The winner can feel better about a first round home game.
Roswell vs. Cherokee
Roswell and Cherokee were tyring to keep it perfect in Region 5-AAAAAAA. Two teams enter, one team leaves.
Wheeler vs Pope
The Pope Greyhounds are having a great season so far. They have a 4-0 start and were hoping to make it 5-0 hosting Wheeler.
Commerce vs Towns County
A little Class A action in Hiawassee as Commerce came to battle Towns County.
Towers vs South Atlanta - Mic'd Up
It was a huge deal last season when the South Atlanta Hornets won the school's first-ever region title. But when they had a coaching change, the High 5 Sports team thought could they keep it up. Well, they haven’t missed a beat under new head coach Michael Woolridge. High 5’s Miles Garrett gets the scoop in this week’s Mic’d Up.
Allatoona vs. West Forsyth - Game of the Week - Ladies Flag Football
That was the West Forsyth Girls back in December winning the first ever girls AAAAAA/AAAAAAA state title and doing it in dramatic fashion with an overtime win over Hillgrove. Friday night, the Wolverines started the defense of their title as they kicked off the season against Allatoona. It's the High 5 Sports Game of the Week and Bill Hartman has the story.
West Forsyth vs South Forsyth
The West Forsyth tackle team would love to have a state title of their own. They were out at South Forsyth and this game was a classic.
Pebblebrook vs East Coweta
The Pebblebrook Falcons are flying this season. They haven't lost a game, but it was a big test against East Coweta.
Whitfield Academy vs Trinity Christian
Trinity Christian coming off their huge win over ELCA hosted Whitfield Academy on Friday.
Prince Avenue Christian vs. Athens Academy
It was a Backyard Brawl between Prince Avenue Christian and Athens Academy.
Haraslon County vs Callaway
Reigning state champions Callaway Cavaliers coming off a shocking loss last week to Thomas County Central tries to rebound against Haralson County this week.
High 5 - Week Eight wrap up
A look at some of the things the High 5 cameras missed this week.
