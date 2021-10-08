High 5 Sports recap – Week Eight

article

It is a first for High 5 Sports this year with a ladies flag football being this week's Game of the Week for the first time. But not just any matchup, the best of the best came to play.

But there's still plenty #INYOURFACE action during Week Eight of High 5 Sports.

Here are the highlights:

Stephenson vs. Miller Grove

Tucker vs Lovejoy

Fayette County vs McDonough

Hype 5 - Jake Johnson

Oconee County vs. Hart County

Rome vs. East Paulding - Call of the Week

Lithia Springs vs. Maynard Jackson

Calhoun and Blessed Trinity

Roswell vs. Cherokee

Wheeler vs Pope

Commerce vs Towns County

Towers vs South Atlanta - Mic'd Up

Allatoona vs. West Forsyth - Game of the Week - Ladies Flag Football

West Forsyth vs South Forsyth

Pebblebrook vs East Coweta

Whitfield Academy vs Trinity Christian

Prince Avenue Christian vs. Athens Academy

Haraslon County vs Callaway

High 5 - Week Eight wrap up

High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season. During the "Big Show" catch the High 5 Game of the Week, 680 The Fan Call of the Week, Friday Night Heights, Mic'd Up, highlights, and more.