Beyoncé concerts take over Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta

Fans are gearing up to get in formation for Beyoncé’s three concerts kicking off Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"I’m elated you have no clue," Leydi Morales said.

Morales got her tickets in May to see Beyoncé for the first time. She’s one of tens of thousands of members of the BeyHive making their way to the Benz in downtown Atlanta in the next few days.

"She just helps me unleash that inner confidence, that fierceness that you know glam," Morales said.

Restaurants near the stadium, like Max’s Coal Oven Pizzeria, are ready with full staffs to help fans fuel up.

"I think this weekend is going to be great. I think it will be really busy, which we see that quite a bit with other concerts, but this one is sort of special," Elise Tedeschi, with the ownership group Legacy Ventures, said.

The ownership group, which runs several spots on Marietta Street says events like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift have helped to bring life back into downtown after so many places shuttered during the pandemic. Experts predicting Beyoncé alone will bring in around $10 million in revenue for metro Atlanta.

"It’s great one of our other restaurants Twin Smokers we just went to seven days a week," Tedeschi said.

But so many fans say it’s the way artists like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift bring people together that sticks with them the most.

"It’s more like a movement. You know people are dressing up for it, people are going all out to be a part of it," Tedeschi said.

"She is one of those once in a lifetime performers that you have to see," Morales added.

The shows start at 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Monday