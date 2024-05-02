Marietta Fire Museum vandalized by ax-wielding man

A man was booked into the Cobb County jail after police say he got inside the Marietta Fire Museum and went on a rampage, causing significant damage.

The free museum is filled with equipment and tools used by the Marietta Fire Department dating back to 1854.

Capt. Steven Dau oversees the Marietta Fire Museum. He and others spent the day assessing the damage after police say a man identified as 39-year-old Mjiti Whitlow got into the museum early Thursday morning and wreaked havoc on some of the displays.

Ax-wielding man caught on camera

An image taken from video of Whitlow inside the museum shows him with an ax in his hands. Another image shows him dropping a fire extinguisher from the second floor onto an antique coin-operated ride-on fire truck on the first floor. A third image shows him using a fire extinguisher, creating a huge mess.

"The individual was able to get a fire extinguisher and expel the product throughout the museum, so we have a cleanup of all of our apparatus and display cases at this point," said Capt. Dau.

The museum, which is inside the fire station on Haynes Street, has been open for more than a quarter-century and houses several pieces of history.

"A prize possession is our 1879 Silsby Steamer, which we're told is one of only four that remain in existence," said Capt. Dau.

Image 1 of 18 ▼ The Marietta Fire Museum was found vandalized on May 2, 2024. (FOX 5)

While it's a mess, Capt. Dau is grateful some of the most important items were spared, like the memorial to fallen Marietta firefighters.

"While it's been moved around a little bit, it does not appear anything of that memorial is damaged," said Capt. Dau.

Cleanup at Marietta Fire Museum

The museum had to be closed on Thursday. Firefighters spent the day cleaning up, hoping to get the museum back open as soon as possible.

"We're going to be back open, running and hopefully stronger than ever," said Capt. Dau.

Whitlow was charged with criminal damage to property and burglary.