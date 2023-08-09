Beyoncé fans will have dedicated MARTA train; other things you need to know about going to a show

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority has announced it will provide additional rail and bus service for Beyoncé's performances Aug. 11, 12 and 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.

Two hours before each concert, there will be a dedicated train to transport fans between Five Points Station and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Station.

MARTA will also place additional trains into service after the concerts to help fans get home.

Additionally, bus shuttles will be available from Vine City to West End Stations for fans traveling southbound after the concert.

Transit Ambassadors and MARTA Police will assist at the rail stations and Load and Go teams will be on train platforms to help fans get into "formation" and onto the trains.

OTHERS WAYS TO GET TO THE STADIUM

Although MARTA is the fastest and easiest way to get to the stadium, there is parking available. However, spots should be purchased in advance and fans should plan for heavy traffic around the stadium. Leave early. Parking ranges from $23.60 to $114. Click here to purchase parking.

Fans can also choose to arrive by rideshare but there many be a significant wait for a rideshare vehicle after concerts.

WHEN ARE THE CONCERTS?

The concerts are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Aug. 11, 12 and 14. Doors will open at 6 p.m., according to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

WHAT IS THE BAG POLICY AT MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM?

The stadium strongly recommends that fans do not bring a bag. If a bag is necessary, they must meet the following criteria:

Non-clear bags must be smaller than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

Clear bags made of plastic, vinyl or PVC cannot exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. Bags must be absolutely clear. They cannot be tinted or contain oversized content that prevents visibility into the bag.

Click here for more information.

CAN FANS BRING SIGNS?

Yes, fans can bring signs, but they cannot be commercial, political or obscene in nature. Also, signs may not be affixed or hung anywhere within the stadiumn and they cannot be displayed in a manner that obstructs the view of other fans or stadium signage.

ARE THERE ANY TICKETS LEFT?

Yes, there are tickets left. The lowest ticket price at this time appears to be $170 or $175 for a verified resale ticket through Ticketmaster for Aug.11; and $210 for Aug. 12 or Aug. 14. Click here for purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.