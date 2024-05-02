Atlanta mayor announces new interim COO, interim GM for airport, and other changes

article

Mayor Andre Dickens has made significant changes to his Administration as he continues to push forward his plans to "Move Atlanta Forward" and enhance the city's standing as an ideal place to raise children, according to a press release from the mayor's office.

The recent appointments, effective after a transition period, include:

LaChandra Butler Burks as Interim Chief Operating Officer, City of Atlanta

Jan Lennon as Interim General Manager, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Al Wiggins Jr. as Commissioner, Department of Watershed Management, City of Atlanta

Kentorri Garmon as Interim Commissioner, Department of Public Works, City of Atlanta

Peter Aman as Chief Strategy Officer, City of Atlanta

Mayor Dickens outlined in the press release that the changes aim to speed up the execution of his comprehensive agenda for Atlanta, focused on public safety, affordable housing, operational efficiency, and ethical governance.

He emphasized that the city's vision for safety, health, and connectivity in neighborhoods, along with equal access and opportunity for all residents, is not a distant goal but a present commitment. Acknowledging the achievements of his outgoing team members, Dickens expressed gratitude to Lisa Y. Benjamin, Balram "B" Bheodari, and Mikita K. Browning for their dedicated service.

The new appointments reflect a mix of experienced leaders and fresh perspectives.

LaChandra Butler Burks, previously the Deputy Chief Operating Officer for 3 years, will now serve as Interim COO.

Jan Lennon, currently Deputy General Manager of Operations at Hartsfield-Jackson, will step into the role of Interim General Manager. The city will also retain an executive search firm to assist with finding and recruiting a permanent general manager before the end of the calendar year.

Al Wiggins Jr. will transition from Commissioner of Public Works to Commissioner of Watershed Management, with Kentorri Garmon filling the interim role at Public Works.

Peter Aman, a retired partner from Bain & Company and EY-Parthenon, will take on the newly established role of Chief Strategy Officer, tasked with assisting the Mayor and his team in major city initiatives.

READ FULL RELEASE

Mayor Andre Dickens has also appointed Pierce Hand Seitz to the City of Atlanta Municipal Court. Seitz, previously the Co-Director of the Safe & Stable Homes Project at the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, brings a wealth of experience in advocating for tenants' rights and access to quality housing.

Mayor Dickens praised Seitz's background as an educator and resident of Peoplestown, highlighting his fluency in Spanish and his commitment to equitable legal representation. Seitz expressed his honor in serving his hometown and his dedication to public service.

Seitz's legal career began with clerkships for two federal judges, followed by work as a commercial litigation associate. He later transitioned to public service, serving as a Senior Assistant District Attorney in Fulton County, where he prosecuted complex felony cases.

In the nonprofit sector, Seitz worked as a housing staff attorney and Co-Director of the Safe & Stable Homes Project, providing free legal representation to Atlantans in civil housing litigation.

An active member of the legal community, Seitz has published legal articles and holds leadership positions in professional organizations. He is an alumnus of Atlanta Public Schools, Emory University, and Georgia State University College of Law.