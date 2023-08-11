'Listening only' tickets released for Beyoncé Friday night show

'Listening only' tickets released for Beyoncé Friday night show
article
ATLANTA - "Listening only" tickets have been released for Beyoncé's concert tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The seats are located in sections 123 and 106 and are priced at $226 plus taxes and fees. There are more than 100 tickets available in each section, according to Ticketmaster's seating chart.
RELATED
- What you need to know if going to a Beyoncé show in Atlanta
- Experts: Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has revenue buzzing
- LIST: Celebrate Beyoncé at these events before and after concerts in Atlanta
Listening Only tickets mean that fans will not be able to see Beyoncé as she performs. But, they will still be able to hear and participate in the excitement of a live concert by a mega star.
Additionally, Mercedes-Benz Stadium says that due to the extremely high demand for the shows, they are not offering ticket upgrades for any of the concerts.
Beyoncé is performing in Atlanta for three nights – Aug. 11, 12 and 14.