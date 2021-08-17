Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta mayoral candidates Kasim Reed, Felicia Moore qualify for race

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Felicia Moore and Kasim Reed officially qualify for Atlanta mayoral race

The candidates focused on how they'll combat crime in the city. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms previously announced she would not seek another term.

Two prominent candidates in the race to become Atlanta's next mayor officially qualified Tuesday morning, and their supporters confronted each other outside Atlanta City Hall. 

Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore and former mayor Kasim Reed addressed their supporters, whose competing chants rang out before either emerged from inside city hall. 

Moore emerged from Atlanta City Hall shortly after qualifying to a verbal clash of supporters. Chants from Reed's supporters tried to drown out Moore's comments, which criticized Reed's campaign. 

"This race does not have to be a disrespectful race," Moore said. "My people are going to be respectful of every candidate in this race."

Moore highlighted her 20 years as an elected official the city's need for an ethical leader. Moore has mentioned several ideas she'd implement as mayor to address increasing crime, including keeping the downtown jail and adding sworn administrators to patrols.

Reed has touted his success as Mayor with battling crime in Atlanta. He's plagued by legal troubles surrounding his former administration. The FOX 5 I-Team learned the mayoral candidate is seemingly under FBI investigation for old campaign donations he spent

Reed's name never appears in a judge's federal ruling in a wire fraud case, but the I-Team found, after reviewing the original ruling, one later redacted expenditure matches exactly a campaign expense authorized by former Mayor Reed.

Reeds said he believes the only path forward to "reclaiming" Atlanta from crime and violence is by "looking after each other." He alluded to his record of leadership as a former mayor. Reed has pledged he can stem rising crime because of a crime reduction during his tenure of 33%.

Reed said he decided to run for mayor after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms stated she would not seek a second term

"I love this city and I love to people of this city and I look forward to leading it as the 61st mayor of Atlanta," Reed said Tuesday morning.

Supporters responded with chants of, "We're with Kasim."

