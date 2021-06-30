One-on-one with Felicia Moore on her bid for mayor

It may be a complicated issue -- crime -- but mayoral hopeful Felicia Moore has a simple message.

"We have to enforce the law," said the current city council president.

In a conversation, Moore ticked off a number of things she would do to try to get a handle on increasing crime.

She would keep the downtown jail as a jail, and not turn it into a human services center as Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms proposes.

She said the Fulton County sheriff would be able to use hundreds of currently empty jail beds.

Moore said with the city so short of cops right now, the sworn administrators can take part in their weekly shift and go out on patrol.

She also said the public should not and will not have to put up with the so-called water boys in the intersections. Those are teens who sell bottled water in Atlanta.

And as for police morale, Moore said, officers could count on her standing with them when they do right, and facing discipline when they do wrong.

She respects Chief Rodney Bryant but would make a change at the top.

