Atlanta icon Usher to be honored with Lifetime Achievement BET Award

Usher will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement BET Award at the BET Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on June 30.

The Lifetime Achievement BET Award recognizes special achievements and distinguished public service, with previous recipients including Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel L. Jackson, Lionel Richie, New Edition, and Busta Rhymes, among others.

Usher, who grew up in Atlanta, is one of the best-selling artists in music history. He has been performing for over 30 years and has sold more than 80 million records worldwide.

His groundbreaking albums, including My Way and Confessions, have shattered records and earned him numerous accolades, including eight GRAMMY® Awards.

In 2024, Usher performed in the Apple Music halftime show for Super Bowl LVIII and released his highly-anticipated 9th album, Coming Home, which marked his debut as an independent artist.

Usher has been on tour since his performance at the Super Bowl. He is scheduled to perform on August 14, 16, and 17 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Usher, 45, is also dedicated to helping youth around the world through his New Look Foundation.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Drake leads this year's slate of BET nominees, including Album of the Year for For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition).

Nicki Minaj is the most nominated woman with six nominations, including Album of the Year for Pink Friday 2 and Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

The BET Awards, which celebrate the past year in Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports, will air live on BET at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 30.