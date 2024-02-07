Usher announces 'Past Present Future' tour with 2 Atlanta stops
ATLANTA - Get ready to say "Yeah!" Atlanta, because Usher is coming back to his hometown.
After the "Confessions" singer performs at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, he'll be getting ready to kick off a tour across North America.
The tour follows the R&B superstar's two-year residency in Las Vegas, where he sold out 100 shows and melted hearts.
The "Past Present Future" tour begins in Washington, D.C. on August 20 and travels across the country for more than two months before wrapping up in Chicago on Oct. 29.
Usher will spend two nights at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, rocking the home of the Hawks on Oct. 17 and 18.
(Credit: Bellamy Brewster)
Tickets will go on sale on Monday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. for general admission. Presale tickets for Citi cardmembers and Verizon Up customers go from Wednesday at 10 a.m. to Sunday night.
Usher will also release his ninth studio album, titled "Coming Home" on Feb. 9. The album will feature The Dream, fellow metro Atlanta natives Latto and 21 Savage, and more.
Usher's "Past Present Future" tour dates
- Aug 20 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
- Aug 24 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
- Aug 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
- Aug 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
- Sep 2 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
- Sep 3 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
- Sep 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
- Sep 7 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
- Sep 12 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
- Sep 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
- Sep 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome
- Sep 22 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome
- Sep 28 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
- Sep 29 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
- Oct 4 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
- Oct 7 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX
- Oct 11 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
- Oct 12 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
- Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
- Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
- Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
- Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
- Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center
- Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center