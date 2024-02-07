Usher announces 'Past Present Future' tour with 2 Atlanta stops

article

Get ready to say "Yeah!" Atlanta, because Usher is coming back to his hometown.

After the "Confessions" singer performs at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, he'll be getting ready to kick off a tour across North America.

The tour follows the R&B superstar's two-year residency in Las Vegas, where he sold out 100 shows and melted hearts.

The "Past Present Future" tour begins in Washington, D.C. on August 20 and travels across the country for more than two months before wrapping up in Chicago on Oct. 29.

Usher will spend two nights at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, rocking the home of the Hawks on Oct. 17 and 18.

(Credit: Bellamy Brewster)

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. for general admission. Presale tickets for Citi cardmembers and Verizon Up customers go from Wednesday at 10 a.m. to Sunday night.

Usher will also release his ninth studio album, titled "Coming Home" on Feb. 9. The album will feature The Dream, fellow metro Atlanta natives Latto and 21 Savage, and more.

Usher's "Past Present Future" tour dates